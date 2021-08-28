PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk: Indonesia seizes land, other assets linked to 1998 bailouts





JAKARTA, Aug.27 (Reuters) – Indonesian authorities have seized 5.3 million m² (530 hectares) of land and real estate assets in several cities, as part of efforts to recover outstanding public loans granted to banks during the the Asian financial crisis in 1998, said a minister mentioned. The land was used as collateral for the bailouts and included 251,992 m² (25.2 hectares) in Tangerang, west of the capital Jakarta, which previously belonged to PT Lippo Karawaci, the chief security minister said. , Mahfud MD, who has not named any other owners. The minister made the comments at a press conference at the confiscated land, where authorities put up a sign stating that it had been taken over by the state. Mahfud said Lippo Karawaci and the now defunct Lippo Bank turned the land over to the Indonesian Bank Restructuring Agency to reduce debt. The land previously held by Lippo had been under government control for 21 years and the real estate company had no debt to the state, Danang Kemayan Jati, head of corporate communications at Lippo Karawaci, told Reuters. “We support the government’s efforts to restore state assets,” he said in a text message. Friday’s decision was the first foreclosure announced by a new task force that President Joko Widodo formed earlier this year to tackle unpaid debts totaling 110.45 trillion rupees ($ 7.66 billion), owed by bank owners and debtors. The liability was part of the billions of dollars in financial support the government gave to lenders during the 1998 crisis to keep them afloat as Southeast Asia’s largest economy collapsed amid riots that took hold. helped to overthrow strongman President Suharto. Hutomo “Tommy” Mandala Putra, the youngest son of the former president, had also been summoned over a 2.6 trillion rupee outstanding debt related to the bailouts, Mahfud’s office announced earlier this week. Tommy could not be immediately reached for comment and media reported his lawyer was present, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said at the same press conference that the task force will next attempt to tackle overseas assets. ($ 1 = 14,415,000 rupees) (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo, Stanley Widianto, Bernadette Christina Munthe and Agustinus Beo Da Costa; edited by Martin Petty and Ed Davies)

