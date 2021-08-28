Pakistan evacuates all its citizens from Afghanistan: Sh Rashid – Pakistan





Posted on Aug 27, 2021 6:47 PM

Sh Rashid said it was decided to issue 21-day transit visas to all foreigners

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Friday that the federal government had succeeded in evacuating all of its citizens from Afghanistan, who wanted to return to the country. However, some Pakistanis did not want to leave Afghanistan for their personal reasons and therefore they were still there.

Addressing a press conference at the National Database and Registration Authority here, he said the federal government issued transit visas to 1,500 people, while around 1,480 people had access to Pakistani territories through the post. Torkham border, he added. The Torkham and Chaman border crossings have been opened for those intending to travel to Pakistan if they have valid documents, he added.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said it was decided to issue 21-day transit visas to all foreigners, including members of non-governmental organizations (NGOs), delegates, journalists and others at the airport. ‘Islamabad and the Torkham border post, adding that the world community appreciated the Pakistani government’s efforts to evacuate its citizens in addition to foreigners from Afghanistan.

An emergency hotline has been set up by the Home Office to register complaints from people regarding any public order issues and situations, he said and added that Indian media were resorting to baseless criticism as India’s intelligence agency RAW tried to hatch. plots against the thwarted China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The CPEC is of utmost importance for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan, he added.

Earlier, the minister congratulated the PTI government on the completion of its three years and said that important reforms had been made during this period to relieve the population and improve the performance of institutions.

The Home Office has launched an online visa, renewal and extension system in addition to issuing Covid-19 vaccination certificates during this period, he added.

To a question, Sh Rashid said that Afghan land could not be used against Pakistan, while Pakistan would not allow anyone to carry out activities against Afghanistan from Pakistan, because Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement to this regard was a clear message to international forces.

To another question, he said that Pakistan had become the focal point in the context of the situation prevailing in the region, so the opposition, instead of engaging in negative politics, should support the government and wait for the next general election, if she was not satisfied. with government performance.

He said the PTI government headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete its five-year constitutional term and win the next general election and form the government, he added.

To another question, the minister said that Nawaz Sharif’s passport could only be renewed for 24 hours if he wished to return to the country, adding that the corrupt rulers had looted the national chessboard and then wanted to spend this looted money. in foreign countries.

He said the Pakistani Democratic Movement (PDM) has been exposed in front of people now. He suggested that Maulana Fazlur Rehman, instead of pursuing her personal agenda, should play a positive role in the country’s progress and prosperity.

To a question, he said that the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) is arranging for the vote recording of about 10 million overseas Pakistanis so that they can participate. to national politics. He said that over the next two years, the accountability process would be further intensified and more corrupt elements would be returned to prison.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dunyanews.tv/en/Pakistan/616988-Pakistan-evacuates-all-its-citizens-from-Afghanistan-Sh-Rashid

