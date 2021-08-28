In India, the democratization of air transport

Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the flagship program of the UDAN government has enabled large numbers of novice travelers to take air travel at the cost of an AC train ticket in first class. And by connecting the regional skies, we have started the process of democratizing and universalizing the principle that we can all reach for the skies!

Prior to Covid-19, India was the third largest domestic aviation market in the world with over 341 million passengers having traveled in fiscal year 20. The country was poised to become the third largest global market in three years until the headwinds of Covid-19 hit markets around the world. However, a huge inequality between travelers has been observed across the world. According to a study by the climate campaign group Possible, in India only 1% of our households take 45% of thefts, and so, in terms of potential, we have only scratched the surface.

At the macro level, the real benefits of this program will come in the form of huge long-term economic benefits. A study by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) reveals that the production and employment multipliers of the aviation sector are respectively 3.25 and 6.10, that is to say each 100 spent on air transport contributes 325 to economic production; and for every 100 direct jobs created in air transport, 610 jobs are created throughout the economy. Fortunately, the government recognized this potential early on and proactively supported and engaged the aviation sector.

During the lockdown, air freight proved to be a lifeline not only for commodities, but also for our farmers to ship agrifoods, especially from the North East. Now, with Krishi Udaan becoming the next focal point for the government, air cargo may well become a major force multiplier for the overall growth of the civil aviation sector in India.

This democratization of air transport and the opening up to a high-volume, low-cost civil aviation model, like the telecoms revolution in India, will also have a considerable impact on related sectors such as air freight. , which exploded during the Covid-19 era. The share of Indian carriers in the international freight sector has increased from 2% to 19% in the past two years.

This would fundamentally change civil aviation from an elitist mode of transportation to one where even a person wearing a Hawaiian chappal can travel by a Hawaiian jahaz, as stated in the PM’s vision.

Our metro lines are well served and major airports such as Delhi and Mumbai have already reached the zenith of their passenger handling capacities. It is only natural that the way forward for the growth of civil aviation is paved with greater regional and remote connectivity, and the construction and service of more airports / runways. underserved or unserved landing sites.

In addition, we have been able to operationalize seven airports, two helipads and one water aerodrome over the past year despite the disruptions caused by Covid-19. Here’s why.

The UDAN program has spawned so many success stories on the other end of the spectrum, that is; airline operators. We have seen a proliferation of new regional carriers, some of which have pivoted their activities on the UDAN model: the participation of air operators in the Regional Connectivity Scheme-UDAN has increased from five to eleven in the past two years.

Jharsuguda Airport in Odisha, another relic from the WWII era, was redeveloped for operations in 2019. Prior to that, the entire western Odisha region was not covered and the only airport was ‘Odisha was located in Bhubaneshwar, 339 km away. away from Jharsaguda. The airport welcomed more than 200,000 passengers in 2020-2021 with 140 aircraft movements per week. The program has also opened up new modes of air transport such as helicopters which provide access on 16 routes in the most remote areas of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Belgavi airport made it easier for students to travel to Belgaum, an educational hub. The airport is also used for cargo operations and will soon operate a flight training school within a few years. Likewise, Rupsi Airport in Assam currently serves four key districts in Assam, as well as neighboring states of West Bengal, Meghalaya and parts of Bhutan.

For example, Darbhanga Airport, built at the time of Independence and fully functional from 1950 to 1962, had been wiped off the aviation map. The airstrip has been reactivated as part of the UDAN program and is now considered an essential gateway for northern Bihar to the rest of the country. The airport offers connectivity with six to 10 major cities and currently handles over 150,000 passengers per year.

The development and expansion of regional airports such as Darbhanga, Jharsuguda, Kadapa, Nasik, Belagavi, Jagdalpur, Hubli and Kishangarh have brought new destinations on the Indian aviation map and the concomitant unlocking of new economic opportunities in these regions. (like freight) that were completely unexplored until five years ago.

It has been four years since the central government, under the leadership of Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi, embarked on the ambitious task of building a strong and affordable regional aviation system in India. The UDAN program was instrumental in its impact, triggering air connectivity to previously unserved regions.

It has been four years since the central government, under the leadership of Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi, embarked on the ambitious task of building a strong and affordable regional aviation system in India. The UDAN program was instrumental in its impact, triggering air connectivity to previously unserved regions.

The development and expansion of regional airports such as Darbhanga, Jharsuguda, Kadapa, Nasik, Belagavi, Jagdalpur, Hubli and Kishangarh have brought new destinations on the Indian aviation map and the concomitant unlocking of new economic opportunities in these regions. (like freight) that were completely unexplored until five years ago.

For example, Darbhanga Airport, built at the time of Independence and fully functional from 1950 to 1962, had been wiped off the aviation map. The airstrip has been reactivated as part of the UDAN program and is now considered an essential gateway for northern Bihar to the rest of the country. The airport offers connectivity with six to 10 major cities and currently handles over 150,000 passengers per year.

Belgavi airport made it easier for students to travel to Belgaum, an educational hub. The airport is also used for cargo operations and will soon operate a flight training school within a few years. Likewise, Rupsi Airport in Assam currently serves four key districts in Assam, as well as neighboring states of West Bengal, Meghalaya and parts of Bhutan.

Read also | The cost of crime and criminal justice in India

Jharsuguda Airport in Odisha, another relic from the WWII era, was redeveloped for operations in 2019. Prior to that, the entire western Odisha region was not covered and the only airport was ‘Odisha was located in Bhubaneshwar, 339 km away. away from Jharsaguda. The airport welcomed more than 200,000 passengers in 2020-2021 with 140 aircraft movements per week. The program has also opened up new modes of air transport such as helicopters which provide access on 16 routes in the most remote areas of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The UDAN program has spawned so many success stories on the other end of the spectrum, that is; airline operators. We have seen a proliferation of new regional carriers, some of which have pivoted their activities on the UDAN model: the participation of air operators in the Regional Connectivity Scheme-UDAN has increased from five to eleven in the past two years.

In addition, we have been able to operationalize seven airports, two helipads and one water aerodrome over the past year despite the disruptions caused by Covid-19. Here’s why.

Our metro lines are well served and major airports such as Delhi and Mumbai have already reached the zenith of their passenger handling capacities. It is only natural that the way forward for the growth of civil aviation is paved with greater regional and remote connectivity, and the construction and service of more airports / runways. underserved or unserved landing sites.

This would fundamentally change civil aviation from an elitist mode of transportation to one where even a person wearing a Hawaiian chappal can travel by a Hawaiian jahaz, as stated in the PM’s vision.

This democratization of air transport and the opening up to a high-volume, low-cost civil aviation model, like the telecoms revolution in India, will also have a considerable impact on related sectors such as air freight. , which exploded during the Covid-19 era. The share of Indian carriers in the international freight sector has increased from 2% to 19% in the past two years.

Read also | Joe Biden got it wrong

During the lockdown, air freight proved to be a lifeline not only for commodities, but also for our farmers to ship agrifoods, especially from the North East. Now, with Krishi Udaan becoming the next focal point for the government, air cargo may well become a major force multiplier for the overall growth of the civil aviation sector in India.

At the macro level, the real benefits of this program will come in the form of huge long-term economic benefits. A study by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) reveals that the production and employment multipliers of the aviation sector are respectively 3.25 and 6.10, that is to say each 100 spent on air transport contributes 325 to economic production; and for every 100 direct jobs created in air transport, 610 jobs are created throughout the economy. Fortunately, the government recognized this potential early on and proactively supported and engaged the aviation sector.

Prior to Covid-19, India was the third largest domestic aviation market in the world with over 341 million passengers having traveled in fiscal year 20. The country was poised to become the third largest global market in three years until the headwinds of Covid-19 hit markets around the world. However, a huge inequality between travelers has been observed across the world. According to a study by the climate campaign group Possible, in India only 1% of our households take 45% of thefts, and so, in terms of potential, we have only scratched the surface.

Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the flagship program of the UDAN government has enabled large numbers of novice travelers to take air travel at the cost of an AC train ticket in first class. And by connecting the regional skies, we have started the process of democratizing and universalizing the principle that we can all reach for the skies!

Jyotiraditya Scindia is the Union Minister for Civil Aviation

Opinions expressed are personal