China delays approval of BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to preserve confidence in Chinese vaccines





The Chinese government is slowing approval of its first foreign vaccine against Covid-19, fearing it may undermine confidence in Chinese vaccines, providing further evidence of the tenacity of vaccine nationalism in the face of a resurgent pandemic. Chinese health officials fear public doubts over Chinese vaccines stemming from approval of German vaccine BioNTech SEs could disrupt the country’s plans to use local vaccines to meet an ambitious vaccination target before year-end , according to people familiar with the proceedings. China was due to approve the BioNTech vaccine, based on advanced mRNA technology, by July. While Chinese vaccines, made with traditional methods, have been shown to be effective in preventing hospitalizations, Chinese public health experts have pushed for the introduction of Western vaccines that have been shown to be more effective in clinical studies. The uncertainty about the additional protection offered by the BioNTech vaccine against the new variants is also causing the reluctance, people said. Clinical trials conducted earlier in the pandemic show that the BioNTechs vaccine is about 95% effective against symptomatic illnesses, compared to 51% for Sinovac BioTech Ltd. and 79% for Sinopharm. The Delta variant reduces the effectiveness of BioNTechs to 64%, according to data from Israel, while there is little data on how Chinese vaccines protect against the new variant.

