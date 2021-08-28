Politics
Minister of Commerce discusses President’s three directives
ATISA approval can offer broad benefits to business players in the domestic service sector, including in the context of supporting and facilitating micro, small and medium enterprises in exporting to ASEAN countries.
Jakarta (ANTARA) – Commerce Minister Muhammad Lutfi and Commission VI of the Indonesian House of Representatives discussed three directives from President Joko Widodo as part of the national economic recovery strategy.
“The conclusion of these three agreements is a directive from the President of the Republic of Indonesia with the aim of facilitating economic recovery, especially during the pandemic,” Lutfi noted in a statement Friday.
The three directives are the discussion of the Ratification Plan of the ASEAN Trade in Services Agreement (ATISA), the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (RCEP) and the Government of the Republic of Indonesia and the Government of the Republic of Korea Partnership Agreement (IK-CEPA).
Lutfi noted that ATISA’s ratification plan focuses on economic transformation to achieve a modern, high-value-added service sector, as outlined in Vision 2045.
Related news: Minister Hartarto suspends exports of cocoa beans from Central Sulawesi
ATISA, which was completed on October 7, 2020, is an improvement over the entire ASEAN Services Framework Agreement (AFAS) in the commercial, financial and financial services sector. air transport services, which is a more modern service trade agreement.
The Minister of Commerce noted that ATISA has better arrangements than the previous agreement. Therefore, it reflects a trade in services agreement that meets the principles of trade discipline expected by traders and investors.
“The ATISA approval can offer broad benefits to business players in the domestic service sector, including in the context of supporting and facilitating micro, small and medium enterprises to export to ASEAN countries,” explained the Minister of Commerce.
Speaking about RCEP, Lutfi stressed that Indonesia plays a key role, as it is the initiator of the most modern, comprehensive and high-quality agreement the country has today.
Related news: Some 30 million MSMEs to join digital trade: Minister of Trade
Therefore, the RCEP should be ratified at the earliest, so that the national business community can immediately reap the maximum benefits according to the target agreed on January 1, 2022.
“The advantage of RCEP lies in regulations that facilitate and encourage the cumulative value that was not achieved through the implementation of previous ASEAN free trade agreements and can encourage expansion and expansion. deepening supply chains in the region. Thus, the parties will have easy access to raw materials and will promote the establishment of a regional production pole ”, declared the Minister of Commerce.
Trade Minister Lutfi explained that the IK-CEPA agreement signed on December 18, 2020 marks a new chapter in relations between Indonesia and South Korea.
The IK-CEPA, as a new step in the partnership between the two countries, is expected to encourage increased trade and investment as well as trade cooperation between Indonesia and South Korea, where there are still room for development.
“The Indonesian and South Korean trade ministers signed the IK-CEPA on December 18, 2020. The government aims to ratify the agreement this year, so that it can be implemented and used by the Indonesian people. We believe that the IK-CEPA will help transform the Indonesian economy to be more open, stronger, more competitive and more attractive for South Korean investments, ”said Lutfi.
Related news: International trade among the crucial factors for achieving economic recovery
All three approvals would need to be ratified by House of Representatives Committee VI, so that they can be implemented and their benefits can be reaped.
The three agreements must also be balanced by increasing the competitiveness of products and creating a conducive business climate that can be achieved through synergistic coordination between government and business.
Related news: Amendment to the 1945 Constitution falls under the authority of the MPR: Minister
Related news: The Ministry of Industry highlights three priority programs for 2022
Sources
2/ https://en.antaranews.com/news/186110/trade-minister-discusses-presidents-three-directives
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]