Minister of Commerce discusses President’s three directives

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Commerce Minister Muhammad Lutfi and Commission VI of the Indonesian House of Representatives discussed three directives from President Joko Widodo as part of the national economic recovery strategy.

“The conclusion of these three agreements is a directive from the President of the Republic of Indonesia with the aim of facilitating economic recovery, especially during the pandemic,” Lutfi noted in a statement Friday.

The three directives are the discussion of the Ratification Plan of the ASEAN Trade in Services Agreement (ATISA), the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (RCEP) and the Government of the Republic of Indonesia and the Government of the Republic of Korea Partnership Agreement (IK-CEPA).

Lutfi noted that ATISA’s ratification plan focuses on economic transformation to achieve a modern, high-value-added service sector, as outlined in Vision 2045.

ATISA, which was completed on October 7, 2020, is an improvement over the entire ASEAN Services Framework Agreement (AFAS) in the commercial, financial and financial services sector. air transport services, which is a more modern service trade agreement.

The Minister of Commerce noted that ATISA has better arrangements than the previous agreement. Therefore, it reflects a trade in services agreement that meets the principles of trade discipline expected by traders and investors.

“The ATISA approval can offer broad benefits to business players in the domestic service sector, including in the context of supporting and facilitating micro, small and medium enterprises to export to ASEAN countries,” explained the Minister of Commerce.

Speaking about RCEP, Lutfi stressed that Indonesia plays a key role, as it is the initiator of the most modern, comprehensive and high-quality agreement the country has today.

Therefore, the RCEP should be ratified at the earliest, so that the national business community can immediately reap the maximum benefits according to the target agreed on January 1, 2022.

“The advantage of RCEP lies in regulations that facilitate and encourage the cumulative value that was not achieved through the implementation of previous ASEAN free trade agreements and can encourage expansion and expansion. deepening supply chains in the region. Thus, the parties will have easy access to raw materials and will promote the establishment of a regional production pole ”, declared the Minister of Commerce.

Trade Minister Lutfi explained that the IK-CEPA agreement signed on December 18, 2020 marks a new chapter in relations between Indonesia and South Korea.

The IK-CEPA, as a new step in the partnership between the two countries, is expected to encourage increased trade and investment as well as trade cooperation between Indonesia and South Korea, where there are still room for development.

“The Indonesian and South Korean trade ministers signed the IK-CEPA on December 18, 2020. The government aims to ratify the agreement this year, so that it can be implemented and used by the Indonesian people. We believe that the IK-CEPA will help transform the Indonesian economy to be more open, stronger, more competitive and more attractive for South Korean investments, ”said Lutfi.

All three approvals would need to be ratified by House of Representatives Committee VI, so that they can be implemented and their benefits can be reaped.

The three agreements must also be balanced by increasing the competitiveness of products and creating a conducive business climate that can be achieved through synergistic coordination between government and business.

