Bulgaria sends troops to Turkish and Greek borders

Bulgaria has announced that it is sending hundreds of troops to its southern borders to prevent migrants from crossing Turkey and Greece. Bulgaria’s defense ministry says pressure on its borders is increasing.

Bulgaria announced Thursday (August 26) that it would send between 400 and 700 troops to its borders with Greece and Turkey, to support around 1,000 border police officers already stationed there.

EU countries anticipated another exodus from Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of Kabul on August 15. Bulgaria in south-eastern Europe expects flows of migrants to attempt the crossing from Turkey.

“The pressure on Bulgaria’s borders is increasing, forcing the government to act, and that is exactly what it is doing,” Defense Minister Georgi Panayotov said in a statement.

The deployed soldiers “will carry out a protection mission”, he said, adding that they would be available to help the police and gendarmes to “build barriers and surveillance”.

The Interior Ministry said an increased number of undocumented Afghan migrants were detained last week.

Nearly 17,000 migrants returned

Bulgaria, the poorest state in the EU, sits on one of the main routes used by people trying to reach Europe from the Middle East and Afghanistan.

Between 2013 and 2018, it built a barbed wire fence along its 260-kilometer border with Turkey, but it was not properly maintained and therefore the border did not remain fully sealed.

Figures from the United Nations Migration Agency (IOM) and national authorities show that there was a total of 3,111 arrivals in Bulgaria (all by land) between January 1 and July 25, 2021, almost as much as during the whole of last year.

At the end of July, then-Interior Minister Boyko Rashkov said 590 irregular migrants had been arrested in Bulgaria and 16,900 returned to neighboring countries since the start of 2021.

Rashkov told parliament that his ministry was monitoring the situation at the Bulgarian border and was ready to respond quickly if the pressure increased significantly, Sofia news agency novinite.com reported.

Alleged refusals and discriminatory asylum practices

Bulgaria has been accused of carrying out systematic refoulements of migrants at its borders. In July, the Bulgarian authorities were found guilty of violating European human rights law when they forcibly returned a Turkish man to Turkey without giving him the opportunity to challenge his deportation.

The man’s lawyer, Carsten Gericke, said Bulgaria had “a long-standing practice of denying refugees protection from persecution and handing them over directly to their persecutors.”

In March, Dutch public broadcaster VPRO’s Frontline program reported that dozens of migrants, mostly Afghans, were involved in a push-back from Bulgaria to Greece near the village of Dikea in May 2020. Some said their shoes had been stolen and claimed to have been beaten. by the police.

A report from the European Council for Refugees and Exiles (ECRE) indicates that refoulements from Bulgaria affected more than 15,000 people in 2020. According to ECRE, Afghans who have successfully applied for asylum in Bulgaria have registered a 99% rejection rate at first instance (i.e. the first time they submitted an application).

Migrants say they were turned back at the Bulgarian-Turkish-Greek border and that the police took their shoes off | Source: Screenshot of a Dutch report posted on https://nos.nl/video/2382944-migranten-met-geweld-grens-over-gezet-we-werden-gebeten-door-honden

Turkey is already hosting nearly four million Syrian refugees and 300,000 Afghans. As more and more people are expected to seek protection, especially from Afghanistan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said last week that Turkey was unwilling to become “the repository for refugees from the country. ‘Europe”.

In February last year, the Turkish government announced that it was “opening the doors” to allow hundreds of thousands of asylum seekers in the country to leave and enter the European Union. More than 10,000 migrants rushed to the border with Greece, and many attempted to cross but were greeted with tear gas and rubber bullets.

Despite criticism of the tactics of the Greek authorities, the European Council supported Greece and Bulgaria, saying the EU supports their efforts to protect the EU’s external borders.

