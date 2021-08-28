HKEX and Guangzhou Futures Exchange Explore Possibility of Product Development to Support China’s Climate Goal





Stock exchange operator Hong Kong scholarships and compensation (HKEX) signed a first agreement on Friday with Guangzhou Futures Exchange (GFEX) to explore the feasibility of developing products that support China’s goal of achieving its goal of carbon neutrality. Under the MoU, the two exchanges will collaborate on products that can be traded in both the onshore and offshore markets in Hong Kong by international investors, HKEX said. The MOU marked the first collaboration between the two exchanges to promote green finance and deepen cooperation between Hong Kong and the mainland capital market to further develop the Grande Baie region. Do you have questions on the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP knowledge, our new curated content platform with explanations, FAQs, analysis and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team. While HKEX did not give any details on these products that would help support President Xi Jinping’s goal of peaking carbon emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060, brokers hypothesized that they would most likely be tied to issuance-linked derivatives. “Reflecting our strategy anchored in China, HKEX will work with GFEX to actively explore new opportunities to stimulate the development of a green, low-carbon market in the region, and advance innovations to foster market opening to term from China, ”said Nicolas Aguzin, CEO of HKEX. The two exchanges will also work together in areas such as compensation, technology, and collaborate on marketing and investor education efforts, HKEX said. The need for derivatives development comes after China launched the Shanghai Environment and Energy Stock Exchange, the world’s largest carbon emissions market. Derivatives developed by the two exchanges could provide a hedging tool for traders, brokers said. “The cooperation between HKEX and GFEX could pave the way for cross-border trade in derivatives between the mainland and Hong Kong in the future,” said Gordon Tsui, chairman of the Hong Kong Securities Association, the industry guild. “This will improve the liquidity of both markets while further opening up the mainland’s capital market to international investors through Hong Kong.” The story continues The GFEX officially opened in April this year in Guangzhou, one of the nine mainland cities that are part of the Grande Baie region. It is the fifth largest futures exchange in mainland China. HKEX spent 210 million yuan ($ 32.41 million) in February to acquire a 7% stake in the new GFEX, the first time Beijing allowed a direct investment from an offshore investor in a derivatives exchange from mainland China. The MOU marked another milestone in the development of cross-border derivatives between Hong Kong and China. A futures product based on 50 yuan-denominated A shares on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges will begin on Oct. 18, HKEX said on Friday, providing a hedging tool for international investors to trade mainland stocks. This article was originally published in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice on China and Asia for over a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP application or visit the SCMP Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright 2021 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved. Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/hkex-guangzhou-futures-exchange-explore-093000611.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]tmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos