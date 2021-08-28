Biden’s disastrous treatment of America’s allies





U.S. allies in Afghanistan halt their own evacuation efforts ahead of President Joe Biden’s August 31 deadline, universally enraged not only at the catastrophe his plans have caused, but also at his astonishing refusal of the same talk to them when things were going wrong. For at least 36 hours, as the Taliban consolidated their terrifying control over Afghanistan, Biden ignored calls from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Johnson tried to get his hands on Biden on Monday the 16th but was unable to upload him until 10 p.m. Tuesday (5 p.m. Washington time), The Daily Telegraph reported. When he finally succeeded, Johnson urged Biden not to dismiss the gains made in Afghanistan, an apparent response to the White House’s insistence that the US mission in Afghanistan was never supposed to have contributed to it. nation building. Maybe Biden expected it and just didn’t want to hear it; maybe he just didn’t want more distractions on a vacation that he refused to cut short, but that’s no way to treat America’s closest ally. The blatant disregard for obligations to an ally has earned Biden public condemnation in Parliament as lawmakers from all parties denounced the US withdrawal and Bidens’ defense. (Shameful, one MP said; ‘catastrophic’ another.) Indeed, Parliament also voted to condemn Johnson, ensuring the PM will have another lasting gripe with the prez. Britain was not alone. Biden has also blocked his talks with French President Emmanuel Macron. And when he finally deigned to discuss on August 19, the White House erased from its reading of the appeal Macron’s pointed speech on the moral responsibility to evacuate the Afghan allies and the declaration that we cannot abandon them. . Also left in suspense: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who used former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to try to reach the president. You know it’s bad when world leaders look to former presidential contenders because the guy sitting in the Oval Office is ghosting them. The points Trudeau had to make to Clinton included the warning: Canada does not intend to recognize the Taliban as the government of Afghanistan. They took over and forcibly replaced a duly elected democratic government. It is a recognized terrorist organization under Canadian law. Additionally, he said Clinton shares our concern for Afghan women and girls. She commended our efforts and urged Canada to continue our work. Perhaps if Biden had answered the call and provided similar support, Trudeau would not have ended Canada’s rescue efforts after the airport bombing. Biden continued the dissent on Tuesday, the 24th, rejecting calls from most G-7 leaders to extend his August 31 deadline so that they can bring out their own Afghan citizens and allies. These are nations that have worked with Washington throughout the 20 Year War, treated like garbage by a president who doesn’t want to bow to outside advice or reason. Despite all his talk about restoring allied confidence in America after the Trump era, Biden in just eight months has managed to make his predecessor look like a statesman in comparison.

