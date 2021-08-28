Biden pledges to make IS pay for Kabul attack – OZY

President Joe Biden promises retaliation for the deadly attack that killed dozens of people at Kabul airport yesterday claimed by Islamic State. Texas Republicans can now pass new voting restrictions. And China has banned the popularity lists of all celebrities not named Xi Jinping. Erik Nelson, weekend editor

important 1 – Kabul explosion kills 13 Americans Biden vows to hunt down ISIS airport attackers Two suicide bombers and gunmen killed 13 American soldiers yesterday at Kabul airport, prompting President Joe Biden to swear retaliation against the branch of the Islamic State group that claimed responsibility: we will hunt you down and make you pay. The attack killed 60 Afghans, many of whom were from families seeking to be evacuated from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. Despite being one of the deadliest attacks in the Americas longest war, evacuations have resumed today. But there are doubts what America can do, as operations at the airport are already ending before Tuesday’s withdrawal deadline, with some allied nations already leaving the airport. (Sources: NOW, PA) 2 – Moving day Supreme Court overturns moratorium on evictions They will not be accommodating. Yesterday, the United States Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that the Biden administration could not legally extend a federal moratorium on evictions until October 3. for a slow amount of $ 47 billion to reach struggling tenants through state and local agencies. The court wrote that if the moratorium is to be reinstated, Congress must specifically authorize it. The dissenting judges, as well as the White House, argued that the ruling would put families on the streets and make them more vulnerable to the already burgeoning delta variant of COVID-19. (Sources: WSJ [Sub], CNN) Do you agree with the verdict of the Supreme Court? Vote here Or on Twitter. 3 – Texas OK Voting Limits With quorum, GOP lawmakers adopt voting restrictions After struggling for months with Democrats who fled the state to deny them a quorum, the Republican-majority state House of Representatives passed a set of new voting rules, opponents say they are depriving minority voters of the right to vote. Senate Bill 1 would restrict voting methods, such as a drive-thru ban and 24-hour voting, and make postal voting more difficult. Republicans, who have also legislated in other states they control but where they are losing voters, have championed the changes needed to prevent ballot fraud, agreeing with former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims that forgery cost him the 2020 election. The bill needs additional votes in both legislative chambers before Gov. Greg Abbott can sign it. (Sources: Washington post, NPR, Austin American-Stateman) 4 – Back to origin California takes radical stance to add housing Doubling down is not a metaphor in this case. Sacramento lawmakers are pushing forward with a bill to alleviate the housing crisis in the states, which has resulted in housing prices so inaccessible for most people that homelessness is skyrocketing. Senate Bill 9 would allow duplexes on single-family lots, doubling their potential to accommodate Californians. While its author, Senator Toni Atkins, calls it a slight increase in density, many disagree, saying it will degrade the quality of their neighborhoods. But this is part of a trend of increasing city density to meet the urgent demand for housing, as states seek to revamp the way localities control land use. (Sources: NOW, Quartz) 5 – Also important Tina Tchen, CEO of women’s rights group Timess Up, resigned Thursday after the group reportedly notified serial sex harasser Andrew Cuomo, who this week resigned as governor of New York. A new study on the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine found that it increases the risk blood clots and other side effects, but these risks are much higher in people who get the disease itself. And the kidnappers who seized 136 children from a school in Nigeria in May reportedly freed the last group of hostages. Do you know the news? Prove it by taking the PDB news quiz!

intriguing 1 – Red List China bans celebrity popularity rankings They break the chains of the listicles. Beijing put the kibosh on the ever-popular celebrity ranking list. The problem? A chaotic fan culture works against regulators’ urgent mission to provide political and ideological security online. But there will always be lists: favorite songs or other works are much more consistent, officials insist, with a regulated merit-based adulation system. Feminine celebrities could also run counter to the rise of figures like that of the Chinese president, whose widely circulated post Thought of Xi Jinping is now promoted and taught in schools as something far more worthy of being ranked in the top 10. (Sources: Reuters, The world) 2 – Beast god Meet the walking whale He had legs, and he knew how to use them. Phiomicetus anubis Also has a skull reminiscent of the eponymous god of death in Egypt, where his 43-million-year-old fossil was discovered. Peer-reviewed research on the unsightly 10-foot-long, 1,300-pound beast, published this week, indicates that the hitherto unknown species divides its time between land and sea. whale was a god of death to most of the animals that lived in his area, the newspaper’s lead author Abdullah Gohar said. The discovery could help decode this critical phase of mammalian development, which traces deer-like land animals evolving into deep-sea leviathans. (Sources: Initiated, BBC) 3 – Cheaper payment Apple to pay $ 100 million and relax app payment rules They shook the tree. App developers have agreed to settle a lawsuit with Apple now that the computer giant has yielded to its strict payment controls. The deal allows apps designed for Apple devices to notify users about payment options not exclusively related to Apple, which charges high commissions. The 2019 class action lawsuit accused Apple’s ban on referring users to other payment methods was anti-competitive. The regulations will allow apps to use data embedded in the app to contact users about other payment options. If a federal court approves the settlement, the $ 100 million will be distributed to small developers as compensation. (Sources: Technological crisis, The edge) 4 – Fever dream Violent Fortnite teams up with MLK Jr. Has it become a dystopian nightmare? That’s what critics wonder after Epic Games featured assassinated civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., a hero of non-violent dissent, in its hit shooter Fortnite. It’s part of A March Through Time, giving players an immersive trip to DC 63 after the year of Kings, I have a dream speech in Washington. The incongruous effort has been endorsed by the King Estate, which sees gambling as another way to spread King’s legacy of hope, peace, love, and equality. It could also, skeptics warn, be a chance for avatars to make disrespectful gestures towards such sentiment. (Sources: Gizmodo, Daily beast) 5 – Real deal PSG could be short of a powerful trio Is the football dream team for sale? It would appear so, now that Paris Saint-Germain star striker Frances Kylian Mbapp owner has been taken off the squad by a softened $ 212million offer from Real Madrid (up from $ 188million). But that would mean separating him from superstars Neymar and Lionel Messi, who has just arrived after a controversial break with Barcelona. And also just ahead of Tuesday’s summer transfer deadline, another big name Cristiano Ronaldo is said to have asked his employers at Italy’s Juventus to be sold, with Manchester City due to make an offer for the Portuguese striker. . (Sources: AND, Eurosport, BBC)

