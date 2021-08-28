US Senator Menendez criticizes Turkey under Erdogan

ATHENS, Greece (AP) US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez, speaking during a visit to Athens on Friday, criticized Turkey, saying its current leaders are not committed to the principles democracy and the rule of law.

Menendez, the Democratic Senator from New Jersey, is in Greece to attend events celebrating the 200th anniversary of Greece’s independence from the Ottoman Empire, from which the Turkish Republic originated.

We all long for a Turkey that is a bridge between East and West, a strong NATO ally, a secular government committed to the principles of democracy and the rule of law, Menendez said in brief statements after his meeting with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias. Unfortunately, under (Turkish) President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan this has not been the reality, so we have to face the reality that we have.

Neighbors and other NATO members, Greece and Turkey have long disagreed over a range of disputes, including territorial rights in the Aegean Sea which separates the two countries, and over energy exploration rights in the Mediterranean. eastern. Relations have been strained over the past year, particularly over exploration drilling rights in Mediterranean areas which Greece claims as its own exclusive economic zone.

Turkey has issued, in violation of all rules of law, a threat of war against Greece if it exercises its inalienable right to the expansion of the territorial waters of (its) islands, Dendias said in his remarks. It is the only country in the international community to have launched a threat of war, casus belli, against another country.

Journalists were not allowed to attend the statements and both did not respond to any questions from the press.

Greece says it maintains its right to extend its territorial waters from six to 12 current nautical miles around its Aegean islands. Turkey said such a move would constitute a cause of war, arguing that it would block its own access to the Aegean Sea. In January, the Greek parliament voted to extend its waters along its west coast on the other side of the country to 12 miles.

The west coast of Greece faces Italy and borders Albania at its northern tip. But the expansion was aimed at asserting the country’s right to implement the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, which set the 12-mile limit in 1982.

We believe in the context of international law, so we believe that the rights of each country and its exclusive economic zones must be respected. We believe that when there are conflicts, different issues, they should be resolved under the rule of law and in the appropriate forums and not by force, Menendez said.

We currently have an inflection point in world history. It is a choice between two different points of view, said the senator. One that we share, which promotes democracy, human rights, the rule of law, the realization of the individual dream, and which allows open societies to achieve it. The other is an authoritarian vision that oppresses people, ultimately seeks to coerce nations economically, and undermines the rule of law, both at sea and elsewhere.

After his meeting with Dendias, Menendez met Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, who awarded her the Grand Cross of the Order of the Redeemer at the presidential palace.

