Boris Johnson’s global popularity lags behind Angela Merkel AND Joe Biden – polls | United Kingdom | New





Angela Merkel will soon step down from her role as German Chancellor when the country heads to the country’s federal elections in September. Ms Merkel has held the most senior position since 2005, and a recent YouGov poll found that she is highly regarded in several countries around the world. But British Prime Minister Boris Johnson did not fare so well in the same poll.

A YouGov poll from July 9 to August 10 asked respondents whether or not they had a favorable or unfavorable opinion of several world leaders. Boris Johnson scored lower than his German, American, Canadian, French and Indian counterparts in the poll, surpassing only Russian Vladimir Putin and Chinese Xi Jinping. In Britain, Mr Johnson got a net score of -22, but the score was considerably lower among other European countries. Mr Johnson has a net score of -40 in Italy, -53 in Germany, -24 in France, -48 in Spain and -2 in the United States. READ MORE: Cornwall and Devon Covid panic after increase in cases

In Britain, German Chancellor Angela Merkel scored a net 15, while the number was higher in several European countries. Ms Merkel’s net ratings elsewhere were Italy (23), Germany (30), France (49), Spain (61) and the United States (17). US President Joe Biden also received a positive note from the countries surveyed. Mr Biden got a positive score of 27 for Britain, 24 for Italy, 40 for Germany, 26 for France and 27 for Spain.

By comparison, 38% of people think Mr Johnson is doing well as Prime Minister, while 7% said they don’t know. The latest figures show an increase in disapproval since April 2021, when 47% thought Mr Johnson was doing badly in the top job and 46% thought he was doing well. Earlier this month, an Opinium poll for the Observer showed that Mr Johnson’s personal approval rating had fallen to its lowest level during his tenure as prime minister. Among 2,000 British adults surveyed on August 5 and 6, Mr Johnson’s overall approval rating fell to -16, down from -13 two weeks earlier and -8 in the previous fortnight.

In total, 49% of people disapproved of his performance as Prime Minister, while 34% approved. Adam Drummond, head of political polls at Opinium, said: “It wasn’t until after we rounded up, but our latest poll shows Boris Johnson has his lowest approval rating of the 53 times we’ve asked. question since he became Prime Minister. While the so-called ‘vaccine rebound’ it has enjoyed in recent months may be over, the Conservatives still enjoy a comfortable seven-point lead in the polls – in part thanks to equally poor ratings from Starmer. “But even if his grades go down, the prime minister should never be fired. He’s already bounced back from bad numbers in the polls, and he may be able to do it again. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/1482806/boris-johnson-popularity-angela-merkel-joe-biden-polls-evg The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos