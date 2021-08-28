Taliban have offered Turkey to run Kabul airport, says Erdogan





At the suggestion of the Taliban, Turkey could end up managing the airport in the Afghan capital Kabul, with the Taliban providing security themselves, but a decision is still pending, the Turkish president said on Friday. “The Taliban have proposed that we operate the Kabul airport. We have not yet made a decision on this matter,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan said amid continued evacuations following the deadly terrorist attack on just Thursday. outside the airport. At a press conference in Istanbul before flying to Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Erdogan condemned the terrorist attack and stressed that such attacks by Daesh / ISIS show the serious threat the terrorist group poses. both on the region and the world. He said the heinous attack made it clear how important security in Afghanistan is and that the state’s priority at the moment is the evacuation of Turkish citizens. Despite the attack, the evacuation of Turkish troops as well as civilians continues and will be completed as soon as possible, added the president. The terrorist group ISIS-K, the Afghan affiliate of Daesh / ISIS, claimed responsibility for the attack which claimed the lives of at least 90 people, including 13 American soldiers. Turkey’s talks with the Taliban Erdogan said the Turkish embassy in Afghanistan had been moved to the military zone inside Kabul airport, where an initial meeting between Turkish officials and the Taliban lasted more than three hours. If necessary, further meetings will be organized and Turkey wishes to conduct negotiations in a cordial manner, he added. Erdogan said meetings are the only way to work on expectations and negotiate, to practice diplomacy. Right after the Taliban took Kabul, German Chancellor Angela Merkel also offered to work with Turkey on Afghanistan, Erdogan said. “Of course we have frequent meetings with the Chancellor as you know, we meet, we go over the roadmaps, he added. But of course it is clear that they are too late for some things. The decision to work with Turkey was late. was leaving Afghanistan, we stayed in Kabul. We continued the process there in the most ideal way. According to the Interior Ministry, there are currently some 300,000 registered and unregistered Afghan immigrants in Turkey, he said. Stressing that Turkey cannot handle another wave of migration, he said it has built walls along its borders with Iran, Iraq and Syria. The Taliban’s seizure of power in Afghanistan has led thousands of Afghans to fear retaliation and uncertainty as they try to flee the country.

