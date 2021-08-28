Boris Johnson warned “not a moment to lose” in ensuring the safety of people in Afghanistan that the UK “is committed to”





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:53.3605%"/> A young boy pulls a suitcase as refugees arrive from Afghanistan at London’s Heathrow Airport (PA / Dominic Lipinski) However, a Yorkshire MP and veteran said the government should have done it months before the crisis. Dan Jarvis has warned the government that there is not a moment to waste in ensuring the safety of those with whom the UK has engaged. Register now to our daily newsletter The newsletter i cut through the noise Speaking from Downing Street on Friday evening, Boris Johnson told reporters: As we reach the final hours of the operation, there will unfortunately be people who fail, people who may qualify. He assured them that the help will keep moving forward and added: What I would tell them is that we are going to move heaven and earth to help them out, we will do whatever we can in the second phase. Mr Jarvis, a veteran of Afghanistan, currently MP for Barnsley Central and South Yorkshire, called on the Prime Minister to do everything possible. He told the Yorkshire Post: The Prime Minister could and should have moved heaven and earth months ago to avert the catastrophe we are seeing unfolding in Afghanistan. He recently visited the Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst and would do well to heed their motto: Serve to Lead. Now he must do everything to ensure the safety of those who have not yet been evacuated, but I fear that for many it is too late. While the immediate priority must be to continue to ensure the safety of those with whom we have engaged, the Prime Minister must also mobilize the international community to avert the impending humanitarian catastrophe, as well as work to ensure that Afghanistan does not not become a safe country again. refuge for terrorist groups. There is not a moment to lose. In his comments on Friday evening, the prime minister also reiterated his warning to the Taliban that if a new government in Afghanistan wanted to engage with the West, it must allow people who wish to leave the country to do so: there will be people who are eligible, whether they are UK nationals who have chosen not to come forward yet, or people who were interpreters and others who have not yet been able to report to the international airport Hamid Karzai, he said. And what I’m telling them is we’re going to move heaven and earth to get you out, and we’ll use whatever leverage we have with the Taliban to make sure they get it.

