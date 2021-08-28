Politics
Afghanistan: Boris Johnson vows to ‘move heaven and earth’ to get more people out of country after deadline with more than 14,500 evacuees to date | World news
Boris Johnson has pledged to ‘move heaven and earth’ to get more people out of Afghanistan after the August 31 deadline for the withdrawal of all troops, with the Defense Ministry confirming that the UK has evacuated more than 14,500 people so far.
Speaking to reporters on Friday, the prime minister expressed his “great regret” that more people could not be airlifted out of Acceptance during what he described as “the first phase” of the evacuation process.
And a statement released by the Defense Ministry later that evening confirmed that the UK’s military evacuation of Afghan and British nationals had so far removed 14,543 people from Kabul since the operation began. PITTING on Friday August 13.
But he warned the current phase of the evacuation effort is coming to an end, with the UK’s ability to deal with further evacuations from Afghanistan now “severely reduced” and focusing on the withdrawal of diplomats and military personnel from Afghanistan.
The Defense Ministry said those assisted outside Kabul included embassy staff, British nationals, those eligible for the Afghan Resettlement and Assistance Policy (ARAP) program and a number of nationals from partner countries.
British troops evacuated more than 8,000 Afghans and their families during the August operation, they added.
The facility at the Hotel Baron, which was used to treat people leaving the country by British authorities, has already closed.
And the department said “the UK’s ability to deal with other cases is now severely reduced and additional numbers will be limited,” and no one else will now be recalled.
This will ensure that the free space on military planes can be used to bring diplomats and military personnel home, the defense ministry added.
The update came after the PM confirmed the death of two Britons and a child of another British national while he condemned the “contemptible” attack To Acceptance Thursday, which also killed between 92 and 169 Afghans and 13 soldiers, as well as two Brits.
“Of course, as we come to the last hours of the operation, there will unfortunately be people who did not succeed, people who could qualify,” he said.
“What I would tell them is that we are going to move heaven and earth to help them out, we will do whatever we can in the second phase.”
When asked if the scenes in afghanistan In recent days it amounted to national humiliation, the prime minister told reporters the circumstances were “extremely difficult and extremely horrific”.
“It’s certainly not something that… the timing is definitely not the timing this country would have chosen, and I think everyone understands that,” Mr Johnson said.
He also repeated his warning to the Taliban that if they want to engage with the West, they must allow people to leave Afghanistan.
“But the bottom line is that the Taliban authorities, the new government – whatever its makeup – must understand that if they want to engage with the West, if they want to have a relationship with us, then a safe passage. for those is absolutely paramount, ”Mr Johnson said.
“There will be eligible people, whether they are British nationals who have chosen not to come forward yet, or people who were interpreters and others who could not… make it to the airport. international Hamid Karzai so far.
“And what I’m telling them is we’re going to move heaven and earth to get you out, and we’ll use whatever influence we have with the Taliban to make sure they understand that.”
The Prime Minister added that the British government “would continue to talk to the Taliban” and that the group was “certainly not a friend of Daesh, the Islamic State Khorasan Province“, who claim Thursday’s attack.
RAF personnel have now transported 13,000 people from Kabul airport to the UK, the Prime Minister said, adding: “We have never seen anything like this in our lifetime.”
Earlier on Friday, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace confirmed that the UK’s Kabul airport evacuation mission was “just a matter of hours” away and no one else will be. recalled.
Mr Wallace told Kay Burley on Sky News that the effort was in its “last hours” after the main treatment center closed in Acceptance at the Baron hotel near the airport.
He said: “We at 4.30am this morning UK time closed the Baron Hotel, closed the processing center and the doors were closed at Abbey Gate.
“We’ll deal with the people we brought with us, the 1,000 or so people on the airfield now, and we’ll look for a way to continue to find a few people in the crowd where we can, but overall the main treatment is now closed and we have a matter of hours.
“The sad reality is that not everyone will get away with this.”
The Baron hotel was closed just hours after the attack outside Kabul airport.
Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer said it was a “dark day” for Afghanistan and called for an “urgent plan” for eligible Afghans who have been left behind.
Defense sources told Sky News that British troops have also started to leave Afghanistan, with around 100 out of 1,000 having already left.
As of Friday morning, Wallace did not confirm whether any British troops would remain in Kabul until the August 31 deadline set by the United States.
After the United States warned of an impending terrorist attack on Wednesday, most countries halted evacuation efforts Thursday before the bombing.
Sources
2/ https://news.sky.com/story/afghanistan-boris-johnson-pledges-to-shift-heaven-and-earth-to-get-more-people-out-of-country-after-31-august-deadline-12392448
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]