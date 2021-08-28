US Analyst Calls Hard on Turkey’s Provocations in Cyprus | cyprus, politics





Pressure from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to further reopen the abandoned resort of Varosha and demand recognition for the occupied part of Cyprus has led a prominent US think-tank analyst to urge the United States to contain it. “Given the inability of the UN to deter Turkish hostility, the United States will have to use more than multilateral means to prevent Erdogan in Cyprus,” said Morgan Lorraine Vina, deputy researcher at the Defense Foundation democracies, in an article published on RealClear. Global website this week. “The administration of US President Joe Biden should develop a concerted strategy with the European Union, including coordinated sanctions, to push back Erdogan’s belligerence in the Mediterranean,” Vina said, Kathimerini reported. She had served as chief of staff to U.S. Permanent Representative to the United Nations Nikki R. Haley during Donald Trump’s administration, which aligned with Erdogan, further emboldening the Turkish leader. She said the United States should consider appointing a special envoy for the Eastern Mediterranean and strengthen cooperation with regional allies and partners, the UN has an envoy to Cyprus – US diplomat Jane Holl Lute. “The UN peacekeepers in Cyprus are not a deterrent against Erdogan’s provocations, and the international community should stop pretending they are,” Vina said, without explaining why she or Haley did not. have not made this request earlier. “The reality is that if the Turkish president tries to re-seize the land in Cyprus, the UNFICYP peacekeepers will not stop the Turkish forces,” she said, referring to the mission of the United Nations. ‘UN in Cyprus. “In the absence of credible international resistance, the Biden administration should take the lead,” she said, after Trump failed to do so and said he viewed Erdogan as a friend and a friend. hell of a leader “. Turkey illegally invaded Cyprus twice in 1974 and captured the northern third it occupies and maintains a standing army of 35,000 which it says is needed to protect the Turkish Cypriots. Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades has called on the United Nations to intervene in Turkey’s oil and gas drilling in Cypriot waters, but has been ignored despite repeated pleas. Erdogan has renounced reunification and wants two states and a permanent partition and that the UN and other countries accept a self-proclaimed Turkish republic in the occupied territory. Turkish-Cypriot hard-line leader Ersin Tatar, a disciple of Erdogan, said he would make the appeal at the opening of the United Nations General Assembly in New York in September, an annual event where world leaders deliver mostly ignored speeches outside the building.

