New emergency for air transport after Kabul explosions killing more than 100

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) Evacuation flights from Afghanistan resumed with new urgency on Friday, a day after two suicide bombings targeted thousands desperately fleeing a Taliban takeover and killed more than 100 people. The United States has warned that more attacks could come before the looming deadline for the departure of foreign troops. , ending the longest war in the Americas.

As the call to prayer echoed through Kabul with the roar of departing planes, the anxious crowd outside the city’s airport was larger than ever. Dozens of Taliban members carrying heavy weapons patrolled an area about 500 meters (1,600 feet) from the facility to prevent anyone from venturing beyond.

Thursdaysattacks near the airportkilled at least 95 Afghans and 13 US soldiers, Afghan and US officials said, during the deadliest day for US forces in Afghanistan since August 2011.

Afghan officials have warned the toll could rise, with morgues bursting at the seams and the possibility of relatives removing bodies from the scene. An official said 115 could be dead, with even more injured. Officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak to the media.

At least 10 bodies were lying on the ground outside Kabul’s Wazir Akbar Khan Hospital, where relatives said the morgue couldn’t take it anymore. Afghans said many of the dead are unclaimed because family members travel from remote provinces.

In a touching speech Thursday night,President Joe Biden blamedthe Afghan affiliate of the Islamic State group, which is far more radical than the Taliban militants who seized power less than two weeks ago in a blitz across the country.

We will save the Americans; we will bring out our Afghan allies and our mission will continue, Biden said. But despite intense pressure to extend Tuesday’s deadline and his vow to hunt down those responsible, he cited the threat of further terrorist attacks as a reason to stick to his plan and the Taliban has repeatedly insisted on it. fact that he had to stick to it.

The Taliban regained control of Afghanistan two decades after being ousted in a US-led invasion following the September 11 attacks, orchestrated by Al-Qaida extremists housed in the country. Their return to power has terrified many Afghans, who fear reimposing the kind of repressive rule they exercised when they were in charge. Thousandsrushed to flee the country before the US withdrawalTherefore.

The United States says more than 100,000 people have been safely evacuated from Kabul, but up to 1,000 Americans and tens of thousands of Afghans are struggling to leave on one of the biggest bridges aerials of history. General Frank McKenzie, the head of the US Central Command overseeing the evacuation, said about 5,000 people were waiting for flights at the airfield on Thursday.

And more continued to arrive on Friday. The attacks led Jamshad to drive to the airport in the morning with his wife and three young children, holding an invitation to a western country he did not want to name. It was his first attempt to leave.

“After the explosion I decided to give it a try because I’m afraid there will be more attacks now, and I think now I have to go,” said Jamshad, who like many Afghans, use only one name.

Others acknowledged that getting to the airport was risky but said they had little choice.

Believe me I think an explosion will happen any second or minute to another, God is witness to me, but we have a lot of challenges in our lives, that’s why we take the risk coming here and we overcome the fear, said Ahmadullah Herawi, also seeking to flee.

In the aftermath of the attacks, McKenzie warned that more was possible, and US commanders were working with the Taliban to prevent them. Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde tweeted on Friday that we had renewed information on a high terrorist threat in the area around Kabul airport, “but provided no details.

Scenes fromairport chaos, despair and horrorhave pierced the world. Images of people standing up to their knees in the sewers and of families pushing documents and even young children towards American troops behind barbed wire have become a symbol of both the dismay of the last days of the American presence in the country. and the fears that Afghans have for their future.

But the chances of helping those who hope to flee are quickly fading away. Many American allies have already halted their evacuation efforts, in part to give the United States time to complete their own operations before withdrawing 5,000 of its troops by Tuesday.

Britain said on Friday its evacuations from Afghanistan would end in hours and Britain’s main processing center for eligible Afghans had been closed. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace told Sky News there would be eight or nine evacuation flights on Friday. British troops will leave in the coming days.

The Spanish government said it had ended its airlift. The Swedish Foreign Minister said his evacuation was also complete, but not everyone came out. And the French Minister of European Affairs, Clément Beaune, said on Europe 1 radio that the country would soon end its operation but could seek to extend it until after Friday evening.

The Taliban have said they will allow Afghans to leave via commercial flights after the US withdrawal, but it is still unclear which airlines would return to an airport controlled by the militants.

They have asked Turkey to operate the Kabul airport, but a decision will be made once the administration (in Afghanistan) is clear, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday. Taliban leaders held talks with former Afghan leaders, including former President Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah, who headed the previous government’s reconciliation council tasked with negotiating a deal with the Taliban.

Countless numbers of Afghans, especially those who had worked with the United States and other Western countries,are now hidden, fearing retaliation despite the group’s offer of full amnesty. The new rulers have sought to project an image of moderation in recent weeks, in stark contrast to the harsh rule they imposed from 1996 to 2001, when they forced women to wear the universal burqa, forced them to be accompanied by a male relative when they left their homes, banned television and music, and carried out public executions.

Despite promises, Afghans in Kabul and elsewhere have reported that some members of the Taliban forbid girls from going to school and go door to door looking for people who have worked with Western forces.

The bombings also raise questions about the Taliban’s wishes to bring security to Afghanistan. No one knows how effective they will be in combating theSunni extremistsISIS, which has carried out a series of brutal attacks in Afghanistan, mainly targeting its Shia Muslim minority.

Akhgar reported from Istanbul, Gannon from Islamabad and Anna from Nairobi, Kenya. Associated Press editors around the world contributed.

