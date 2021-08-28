City financier Truell lists vehicle Pension SuperFund | Economic news





A former Boris Johnson adviser is making plans to list a new infrastructure investment firm linked to his ambition to lead a consolidation campaign in Britain’s vast corporate pension sector. Sky News has learned that Edi Truell’s Pension SuperFund (PSF) is pursuing the IPO of a long-term asset vehicle that could, over time, invest billions of pounds in infrastructure assets. British. The plan is said to be at an advanced stage, with investment bankers hired to oversee the listing and a prominent city figure as the chairman of the company, according to insiders. An announcement could be made sometime in the fall, they added. Mr Truell is said to have designed the listing plan as a means of providing investors with access to a diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets. The new vehicle would also be able to invest in assets of private companies. News of the proposed float comes just weeks after Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak called on UK pension funds to divert more capital to UK infrastructure projects. In a statement released this month, the Prime Minister and Chancellor challenged institutional investors “to consider investing a greater proportion of their capital in long-term UK assets – from pioneer companies to infrastructure – enabling retirement savers to access better returns and support an innovative and greener future for the UK “. Mr. Truell has been seeking regulatory approval for the launch of the Pension SuperFund for several years, as pension supervisors continue to scrutinize the plans of several applicants to consolidate defined benefit plans. These pension funds are said to have liabilities of £ 2.2 billion in the UK. The new vehicle is designed to offer greater liquidity to savers by providing for a semi-annual net asset value repayment mechanism. Among the pension plans that Mr Truell and his PSF colleagues have had discussions with include Arcadia Group, the former Main Street Empire of Sir Philip Green, and Thomas Cook, the tour operator that collapsed there is two years old. Superfunds were created in an attempt to provide higher retirement pensions to plan members than would be the case with an insurer or through the Pension Protection Fund, the industry-funded lifeboat. Mr Truell, who advised Mr Johnson on pensions when he was mayor of London, is a longtime advocate for the consolidation of defined benefit pensions in the public and private sectors. He argued that these combined pools benefit from significant cost savings and avoid the duplication that reduces the returns of thousands of individual plans. Mr Truell declined to comment on Friday on the potential listing of a new PSF-linked long-term asset vehicle.

