Afghanistan: end of Italian airlift after deadly attack – english

(ANSA) – ROME, 27 AUG – The Italian airlift of Afghans threatened with retaliation by the Taliban from Afghanistan is due to end on Friday, a day after an ISIS attack on Kabul airport has killed more than 100 people, including at least 90 Afghans and 13 American soldiers. The last Italian 3-130 transport plane will leave the airport on Friday afternoon and is expected to arrive in Rome on Saturday morning. It is carrying around 50 Afghans and other personnel. Four Afghan footballers were among the refugees who arrived at Fiumicino airport on Friday. A tearful US president, Joe Biden, has vowed to make ISIS-K, the offshoot of ISIS in Afghanistan, pay for the double suicide bombing. Reuters said the dead included 28 Taliban while the Taliban denied suffering any casualties. London has said the threat of further such attacks will increase as foreign forces withdraw, with the last US troops due to leave on August 31. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the Taliban asked Turkey to run the Kabul airport. Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini will brief the parliamentary intelligence oversight body COPASIR on Afghanistan on Tuesday. He will address “the extremely serious situation in Afghanistan and its consequences for our national security,” sources said on Friday. Guerini told the daily La Repubblica on Friday that the end of the Afghan mission could have effects on other regions and therefore “a leap in quality” is needed in European security and defense. Prime Minister Mario Draghi said: “I condemn this horrific and cowardly attack on harmless people seeking freedom. “I thank all Italians who are working so hard to save Afghan citizens.” Draghi is due to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday and will speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping by phone. (ANSA).

ALL RIGHTS RESERVED © Copyright ANSA