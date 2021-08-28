Brexit nightmare: Joe Biden risks “derailing” the negotiations on the US trade agreement to the detriment of Boris Johnson | United Kingdom | New





International Trade Secretary Liz Truss is said to be pessimistic about a UK-US trade deal in the near future. Ms Truss plans to travel to the United States to meet Joe Biden’s sales rep Katherine Tai as part of a five-day working trip, which will also include a layover in California. The International Trade Ministry said the trip would see the two discussing how to “combat market-distorting trade practices such as industrial subsidies and dumping,” with China likely being a priority.

A source close to Ms Truss told the Sunday Telegraph that a deal is unlikely to be signed before 2023. They said, “Liz is playing the game for the long haul and wants to build a much larger base of support for a deal in the US domestic market, which is why we are moving towards California as well as DC. “We want the support of the American public, of key industries like technology and of the political class, and Liz is here to get it and beat the drums for Britain.” Earlier this month, analysts at the US conservative think tank – The Heritage Foundation – claimed that Mr Biden was “turning his back on free trade with the UK.” They said: “From a broader foreign policy perspective, it is unfortunate that the Biden administration has not worked with Britain more vigorously and strategically to accelerate the transatlantic economic recovery.

“Washington has chosen to lose its priorities and potentially derail a unique opportunity to pursue an economic freedom partnership with London in the Brexit era, effectively slowing down negotiations for a bilateral free trade agreement.” Researchers Anthony Kim and Nile Gardiner said a post-Brexit transatlantic deal was “not even on the agenda” in Washington. Professor Charles A. Kupchan, former adviser to Barack Obama, told Express.co.uk in January that international trade would not be a priority for the US president and the UK may be forced to wait for a deal . He said: “I don’t expect to see the Biden administration put a lot of energy into liberalizing trade in the first year. READ MORE: EU could ‘welcome Catalonia in the bloc before Scotland’

“Maybe with the exception of China, and so I think the UK can expect the US to call on London, to stand side by side to push China on. the trade front. “This could include the opening of its markets by China, the repatriation of sensitive supply lines or the withdrawal of Huawei from Western markets.” He added: “I think it would be unexpected to see a wider push towards trade liberalization, because at the moment free trade is not an attractive position between the two parties in the United States. “The focus will be on improving America’s trade deals, but I see this as an agenda item for four years. “At least the first year, a lot of Biden’s effort will go towards a national program.” While talks with the United States stalled, the United Kingdom managed to strike a deal with Australia in June. DO NOT MISS

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: ‘Our new free trade agreement opens up fantastic opportunities for UK businesses and consumers, as well as young people who want the chance to work and live halfway around the world. . “This is global Britain at its best – looking outward and making deals that deepen our alliances and help ensure every part of the country rebuilds itself better after the pandemic.” However, UK farmers have raised concerns over the deal, with one body warning that it would ultimately give Australia “unfettered access” to UK food and drink markets. He also claimed that a lack of industry consultation was setting a “dangerous precedent” for future trade deals. A spokesperson for NFU Scotland said: “As details of the terms of the proposed deal around an Australian trade deal emerge, deep concerns will remain about its impact on farmers, crofters and our industry more. wide of food and drink in Scotland. “Under the proposed deal, there is to be a cap on duty-free imports from Australia for 15 years. “It’s just a slow journey to Australians who are getting unrestricted access to UK markets and with no guarantee that promises of other guarantees will meet the fact that very different production systems are allowed in Australia compared to here in the Kingdom. -United.”

