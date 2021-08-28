Senior UAE Officials Visit to Doha Opens New Chapter in UAE-Qatar Relations

DOHA – The visit of United Arab Emirates National Security Advisor Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Doha on Thursday and his meeting with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, appear to have ushered in a new chapter in the relations between the two countries.

These ties had been beset by tension from June 2017 until the Gulf Cooperation Council reconciliation summit held in the Saudi city of Al-Ula last January.

Gulf analysts said Sheikh Tahnoun’s visit to Doha was the result of a regional drive towards calm, reconciliation and overcoming differences. They stressed that this visit was not preceded by any mediation from a third party.

Rather, the new step appears to be part of a more comprehensive UAE policy based on deepening communication with yesterday’s opponents, as evidenced by Sheikh Tahnoun’s visit earlier this week to Ankara where he met the Turkish president. Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The UAE’s national security adviser and the Emir of Qatar discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen them, the official Qatar news agency reported.

The official UAE news agency WAM also reported that the Emir of Qatar received a delegation led by Sheikh Tahnoun, adding: projects that serve the process of construction, development and progress as well as the achievement of common interests of both countries.

Anwar Gargash, a former UAE minister of state for foreign affairs, who now advises the country’s president, tweeted a photo from the meeting.

Building bridges of cooperation and prosperity with brothers and friends is a major pillar of UAE politics, he wrote. We are turning the page on disagreement and looking to the future in a positive light, he added.

Former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Gargash stressed that Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed’s visit to Qatar and his meeting with his emir stem from the fact that we have a common destiny and that our success is shared.

Gulf affairs experts believe that Sheikh Tahnoun’s visit to Doha was the culmination of the GCC reconciliation process that was launched at the Al-Ula summit in Saudi Arabia on January 5, noting that the situation region seemed conducive to an official UAE decision.

The same experts point out that the stressors in the region, which had prevailed in recent years, have eased considerably. This affected Doha’s position and caused it to adjust its position in a way that ultimately created a new atmosphere that facilitated Sheikh Tahnoun’s visit to Qatar.

Among these factors was the crumbling of the political Islam project in the region. The final chapter of this process was provided by Tunisia where the Qataris distanced themselves from their Islamist proteges in light of changing regional and international trends.

A growing international view argues that the war on terrorism requires reducing the influence of Islamist groups that have provided violent Islamic extremists with a doctrinal, educational and political incubator.

This development led to a decline in the influence of the old guard in Doha, which had fueled disputes within the Gulf states and increased the influence of Islamists in the Qatari media, thus hampering calls for calm and efforts to mediation.

Doha has shown in recent months its ability to neutralize militant Islamists by preventing them from being an element of tension or an obstacle to rapprochement with former enemies like Egypt.

He also displayed a neutral stance in the Tunisian political stalemate, dashing Ennahdas’ hopes for Qatar’s support in his confrontation with President Kais Saied. Doha did not try to save the government of Hichem Mechichis with an injection of credits or by providing millions of doses of the COVID vaccine as the Islamists had hoped and promised. The lack of Qatari support contributed to the fall of the Mechichi government and the dramatic ebb in Ennahdas’ influence.

Other factors that helped consolidate the Qatari-Emirati rapprochement paving the way for Sheikh Tahnoun’s visit to Doha include changes in Ankara’s regional position. Political, security and economic shocks convinced the Turkish president that his regional ambitions exceeded his capacities or those of his allies. This ultimately prompted him to seek to open communications with the Gulf states, especially Saudi Arabia. The openings to the UAE offered potential sources of support for the Turkish economy as it struggled with a severe downturn due to populist rhetoric from Erdogan, which helped stem the flow of Gulf investments.

Analysts say the various crises Turkey has experienced prompted Erdogan to consider the visit of the UAE’s national security advisers to Ankara last week, primarily from an investment perspective.

After talks on Wednesday in Ankara with Sheikh Tahnoun, Erdogan said: “We discussed what kind of investment could be made in which areas. He also said that he hopes the UAE will make serious investments in our country in a very short time.

Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of the Abu Dhabi-listed International Holding Company (IHC), appeared to reflect a clear intention of the Emirates to open a new page in relations with Turkey on the basis of mutual understanding and ‘common interest.

The company is looking for investment opportunities in Turkey in sectors such as healthcare, industry and food processing, he said.

Observers believe that the various developments in the Middle East have helped to fuel regional and UAE awareness of the new situation created by the US disengagement from the region. This trend has convinced countries in the region to forge new relationships that prioritize their own national security in the face of common challenges including the threat posed by Iran.