New NHS boss ‘accidentally’ likes tweet calling Boris Johnson a ‘slippery cheater’





THE new NHS boss has already risked deteriorating relations with Boris Johnson – after appearing to suggest he was a liar and a ‘slippery cheater’. Amanda Pritchard – who has been in office for less than a month – faced fury at having “liked” a scathing tweet lambasting the Prime Minister’s character. 2 Amanda Pritchard recently started as NHS chief executive Credit: PA 2 Mrs Pritchard has since withdrawn it as But NHS England say it was a member of Ms Pritchard’s team – who has access to her account – who accidentally liked the tweet. Left-wing activist Peter Stefanovic’s post shared a story claiming ministers were exaggerating the number of new hospitals under construction. He raged, “Lie after lie after lie. How the hell is Johnsons slippery, cheating, breaking the law, the government is getting away with it?” An NHS spokesperson said: “Amanda has some support monitoring her account and unfortunately one of the team members accidentally liked this tweet. This error has been corrected.” Ms Pritchard – who worked in Downing Street under Labor Prime Minister Tony Blair – hastily withdrew her “like” after it was shared widely on the site. Relations between Downing Street and the NHS have always been slightly icy because of the money haggling. But officials should be politically neutral Ms Pritchard only took the reins from Lord Stevens in early August after a promotion from her previous post as NHS Improvement Officer. When she became the first female chief executive, Mr Johnson congratulated her and said he “looked forward to working closely with her”. Derriford Hospital declares ‘critical incident’ after surge in Covid patient numbers

