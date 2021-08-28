Boris Johnson’s cabinet is heavier than you think





The idea that the Cabinet is teeming with brain-dead non-entities is an accusation made with increasing frequency in recent times. But that’s nothing new, anyone of a certain age can remember the 1980s Spitting image sketch. Margaret Thatcher dines with her colleagues and orders a steak, where the waitress asks What about the vegetables? and she replies, Oh, they’ll have the same thing as me. Yet, in retrospect, some of those around the table then can hardly be considered political lightweights: Geoffrey Howe and Nigel Lawson were responsible for enormous changes in the structure and functioning of the British economy; Leon Brittan helped his boss get through the juvenile strike safely, as well as put the 1984 Police and Criminal Evidence Bill into the law book; Norman Fowler spearheaded the bill to make seat belts mandatory and persuaded Thatcher to take seriously educating the public about the AIDS policies that have saved thousands of lives. Granted, in light of Dominic Cummings’ revelations of how government actually works (or doesn’t) under Boris Johnson, it may be a little hard to believe that, as the Cabinet Handbook says, the Cabinet is there. ultimate arbiter of all government policies. . And, as always, there are amateur ministers like Gavin Williamson and those who seem to go wrong overnight. However, the fact remains that, in their own fiefdoms at least, the barons may well have no less (and, given the prime ministers’ notorious lack of detail, perhaps more) of authority. than the king. One of them is surely Michael Gove, who, because of his position in the Cabinet Office, is responsible for the bill on the dissolution and convening of parliament which will repeal the law on fixed-term parliaments, as well as the Even more controversial election bill, whose voter identification provisions, critics say, will effectively deprive millions of voters of the right to vote. Other barons include, for better or worse, Home Secretary Priti Patel and Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick, tasked with making what could be historic changes to immigration and planning regimes. of that country respectively. And then, of course, there’s Sajid Javid and the smooth, confident Rishi Sunak, both involved in an increasingly epic love-hate triangle with Johnson. Cummingss hopes No.10 could assert control over the Treasury now looks pretty abandoned, and the Chancellors’ budget update in October looks likely to set the tone on taxes and spending for the remainder of the government’s term. . Meanwhile, his predecessor, newly returned to the top table, is clearly in a good position to demand sufficient resources for a major bill on health and care, as well as for the long-awaited reform of social protection. The Cabinet as a collective therefore may not count much these days. But it still contains a bunch of big beasts, with corresponding to-do lists.

