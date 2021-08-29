Kabul, Prime Minister Modi’s trip on agenda as Harsh V Shringla visits US





Afghanistan, developments in the Indo-Pacific region and preparations for the visit of US Prime Minister Narendra Modis will dominate Foreign Minister Harsh V Shringlas’s trip to New York and Washington from Monday. While Shringla will participate in the UNSC New York debate on Afghanistan early next week under the Indian presidency, he will also hold discussions with UN officials on the UNGA PM’s agenda, he said. learned AND. Modi is expected to have commitments at the UN coinciding with India’s presence in the UNSC as a non-permanent member. India hosted two meetings on Afghanistan under its rotating UNSC presidency in August amid rapid developments in the landlocked country.

In Washington, Shringla will lead an interdepartmental delegation to prepare for the prime minister’s bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden and a possible Quad summit in September in physical form, ET has learned. It would be Modis’ first physical meeting with Biden since the latter became President of the United States. The future of Afghanistan will dominate the agenda of Shringlas meetings with officials from the US State Department and National Security Council. Developments in the Indo-Pacific amid China’s aggressive postures should also feature in its dialogue. He will also collaborate with the American Chambers of Commerce. “Shringlas’ visit aims to establish functional-level engagements with the US State Department and other wings of government under the Biden administration. Although there have been political ties to the Biden administration, meetings at the functional level are important in implementing decisions made at the political level. The main outcome of Modis’ visit to the United States will be Qaud’s first physical summit in Washington. Vaccine diplomacy, resilient supply chains, terrorism, and maritime security are top agenda items for Quad leaders, including the United States, Australia, Japan and India, according to people familiar with the format. The situation in Afghanistan should also be at the top. The Quad’s foreign ministers also plan to meet physically later this year. China’s aggression is an issue closely watched in the capitals of these four countries and Quad is trying in many ways to provide an alternative to the Chinese model, according to experts in the Indo-Pacific region. In addition to delivering on its promise to deliver 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines to the Indo-Pacific region by 2022, Quads is focused on building a resilient supply chain initiative that will reduce reliance on l with regard to China. The Quad’s foreign ministers meeting in February was followed by the first Leaders’ Summit held in March (via video conference) which took a positive view and pledged to strengthen cooperation on contemporary challenges. Quad senior officials recently gathered to explore opportunities for collaboration in resilient supply chains, emerging and critical technologies, maritime security, cybersecurity, counterterrorism, infrastructure and connectivity, higher education, climate change and humanitarian aid and disaster relief. Senior officials from the Indian Department of Foreign Affairs, Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Japanese Department of Foreign Affairs and US Department of State held the meeting by video conference. The consultations provided an opportunity to exchange views on the widespread impact of Covid-19 in the Indo-Pacific region and the importance of collaborative efforts to contain the pandemic, as well as to ensure health security and economic recovery. fast. They reviewed the progress of the QuadVaccine initiative which aims to improve vaccine production and equitable access, according to a foreign ministry statement released after the meeting. Recalling their common values ​​and principles, officials reaffirmed their commitment to a free, open, prosperous and inclusive Indo-Pacific region based on respect for international law. They reiterated their strong support for the centrality of ASEAN, the prospects of ASEAN on the Indo-Pacific and the mechanisms led by ASEAN in the regional architecture.



