Mann Ki Baat | PM Narendra Modi’s Mann ki Baat today: where to watch and what time





PM Narendra Modi [FILE PICTURE] Highlights This will be the 80th episode of Mann Ki Baat The program will start from 11 a.m. It will be broadcast across the entire AIR network and Doordarshan New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Sunday through his monthly radio show “Mann Ki Baat”. This is the 80th episode of the monthly radio show and will air at 11 a.m. on PM Modi’s official YouTube channel. It will be broadcast across the entire AIR and Doordarshan network as well as on the AIR News website www.newsonair.com and on the newsonair mobile application. It will also be broadcast live on the AIR YouTube channels, DD News and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. During the 79th edition of Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister asked Indians to read exciting stories related to Kargil and to salute the heroes. Remembering the war, he called it a symbol of bravery and patience that was watched by the whole world. Citing a recent study by MyGov, he said that 75 percent of those who send their messages and suggestions to Mann Ki Baat are under the age of 35. “It means Mann Ki Baat is the point of view of Indian youth. Mann Ki Baat is a medium where positivity and sensitivity reign, ”he added. The prime minister further called on people to use Khadi and hand-woven products in his monthly radio show. In his 78th edition of the “Mann Ki Baat” radio show, the Prime Minister urged people to avoid hesitation to the COVID-19 vaccine and to provide them and their family members with injections for protect yourself from the coronavirus. Allaying fears among compatriots, he made it clear that people should not follow rumors spreading about the vaccine. “Do not believe such rumors and make people aware of the value of the government’s campaign to contain the spread of the deadly disease,” he said. Urging compatriots to “trust” the science and not believe negative rumors related to the vaccine, the prime minister said he himself received the vaccine and his elderly mother also took the vaccine.

