RI’s hospitals almost collapsed, Jokowi finally delivers good news





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) shared the latest developments regarding daily cases of Covid-19 infection which have started to decline and efforts to manage them are improving. Jokowi even raised concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 virus, which peaked at 56,000 cases per day. That’s what Jokowi said during a briefing at the 100 Economists Workshop on Strengthening Fiscal Structural Reform and Quality Spending Amid a Virtually Pandemic, as quoted on Saturday (28 / 8/2021). “We, as well as other countries in the world, are facing great pressure. But Alhamdulillah, the daily development of Covid cases in our country is improving,” Jokowi said. Jokowi said that in early February, March, April, May and June, the development of cases in the country had declined, even when there were only about 2,633 confirmed positive cases per day. “But because of the delta variant it jumped up and on July 15 it hit 56,000,” Jokowi said. At that time, epidemiologists gave Jokowi a warning about it. If not treated immediately, Jokowi said, daily cases could reach 400,000. “But Alhamdulillah, after hitting the 56,000 point yesterday we were at 18,000,” Jokowi said. President Jokowi added that the positive development of the Covid-19 case has also had a positive impact on the hospital occupancy rate (BOR). The BOR figure, which had penetrated 92% of total capacity, could slowly be lowered. “In September of last year, it reached 92%. It fell in mid-May, on May 18, it was at 15%. But it jumped at the end of June 2021, June 30 even reached 91% . Maybe this will continue for two weeks if the increase is still certain, Wisma Atlet will definitely collapse, “he said.

