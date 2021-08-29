The most popular business daily, Jokowi’s policies to deal with Covid-19 are in the spotlight





1. Jokowi uses gasoline and braking strategy to save health and economy President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) admitted to using the gas and brake strategy to balance the health sector and the economy that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Jokowi claimed that this strategy has been implemented successfully because it is able to create a balance point between health and economy. Read all the news here. 2. The pressure from the oil and gas industry is growing, incentive programs for investors must be attractive The upstream oil and gas industry (Migas) is under increasing pressure as the COVID-19 pandemic is not yet over. This pressure is a challenge that must be faced by offering various attractive incentive packages for investors. SKK Migas Planning Assistant Benny Lubiantara said that currently the investment allocation of global oil companies is increasingly limited due to the attention paid to new and renewable energies. Read all the news here. 3. The Minister of Manpower supports the acceleration of the implementation of the Sharia employment social security ecosystem The Minister of Manpower, Ida Fauziyah, praised the pilot project for the development of the BPJS Employment based on sharia in the province of Aceh. The program is one of the strategic initiatives to support the vision of the Indonesian Islamic Economic Master Plan 2019-2024. Read all the news here. 4. This year’s Covid-19 vaccine import budget reaches IDR 47 trillion Deputy Finance Minister Suahasil Nazara said the government has allocated a budget of IDR 47 trillion to import this year’s COVID-19 vaccine. The total budget required for the 2021 immunization program is approximately 58 trillion rupees. Read all the news here. 5. Take notes! U.S. Central Bank cuts assets this year In his speech, Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell said that the central bank of the United States (US) will start cutting (reducing) asset purchases this year. Read all the news here. (DEV)

