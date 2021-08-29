Xi Jinping assesses his opportunities in Afghanistan

For China, the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan is redrawing the geopolitical map of Asia and offering it an opportunity to further project Beijing’s power in the region.

London: The chaos surrounding US troops in Afghanistan is beyond President Xi’s wildest dreams. Its propaganda machine continues to produce images of the disastrous withdrawal from the Americas from Kabul, highlighting Washington’s failures, while images in the Global Times show a quiet Chinese embassy in Kabul quietly doing business as usual. The editor of a nationalist state newspaper, Hu Xijin, even alluded to a joke circulating in China that the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan was smoother than the US presidential transition. Chinese social media is also full of jokes poking fun at the disorderly withdrawal from the Americas. If you ever feel worthless, a popular joke says, just remember the United States took four presidents, thousands of lives, billions of dollars and twenty years, just to replace the Taliban with, uh, the Taliban. .

The Americas longest war ended in catastrophic failure, further polarizing domestic politics, undermining its international position, dismaying its allies and emboldening its enemies, something inevitable after Donald Trump’s deal with the Taliban in February 2020. Our Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, signed a surrender agreement with the Taliban, Trump’s former national security adviser HR McMaster said last week. He continued: This collapse dates back to the 2020 surrender agreement. The Taliban did not defeat us. We conquered each other. How enjoyable this American internal struggle must be for Beijing, adding to their belief that American power is in decline, unlike their own inexorable rise. The humiliation of the United States fits perfectly into the Chinese narrative of the decline of the Americas.

For China, the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan is redrawing the geopolitical map of Asia and offering it an opportunity to further project Beijing’s power in the region. However, there are risks. The stagnation of US troops in Afghanistan had geopolitical advantages for Beijing, but now the US withdrawal has changed the strategic calculation so drastically that new uncomfortable accommodations must be made. Not only has this created uncertainties and risks to the stability and the balance of power in the region, but the departure of the United States from Afghanistan will now allow Washington to focus more attention and resources on the fight against it. China in other areas. A concern for Beijing. Another legitimate concern is that Afghanistan could once again be a hotbed for terrorists due to the Taliban’s historic ties to extremists. Main concerns for China are groups such as the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM), made up of Uyghur fighters opposed to Chinese crackdown on the northwestern border of Xinjiang.

In a meeting last month, the Taliban’s top political leader, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, reportedly assured Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi that Afghan territory would not be used to threaten China’s security. . But Beijing remains skeptical and Wang took advantage of this meeting and others since to stress that the Taliban must take concrete measures to break frankly with all the terrorist forces, in particular the ETIM.

China will also take a very different approach from the United States in Afghanistan. Beijing is unlikely to deploy military forces, seeking instead to use diplomatic and economic incentives to put the Taliban on a path of peaceful reconstruction. He sees the opportunity to advance a model of foreign relations based on coldly weighed security and economic interests, rather than lofty rhetoric about building a better Afghanistan where girls can go to school. There is no bond of trust or affection between China and the Taliban; instead, Beijing has pursued a few narrowly defined goals over the years of intensified contact with Taliban delegations.

Any investment from China will, of course, depend on the Taliban creating some sort of stability and order in this fragmented country, which will not be an easy task. Between 8,000 and 10,000 foreign terrorist fighters have recently flocked to Afghanistan, according to a UN report released in June. Most of these fighters are affiliated with the Taliban, but there are also those who support Al Qaeda or ISIS. The Taliban are working closely with Al Qaeda and the Haqqani Network, a militant group that has taken control of security in the Afghan capital. Together, they take on a bitter rival within ISIS, a branch of Al Qaeda that considers its rivals not tough enough. Thursday’s deadly attack on US troops and Afghans fleeing the country by ISIS-K, the most extreme and violent of all jihadist groups in Afghanistan, could be a foretaste of things to come.

While there are levers that can be pulled to encourage the Taliban to choose good governance in Afghanistan, rather than export terror, there are many who are convinced that groups such as Al Qaeda and ISIS will inevitably restore safe haven in the country and use it to plan attacks against the West. If that happened, and if the Taliban government were also unable to muster a disparate assortment of tribes and warlords, Afghanistan would remain a failed state, living in the Dark Ages for the foreseeable future. If, however, the Taliban succeeds in the difficult task of uniting the country and neutralizing the ultra-extremists, China is in pole position to provide the kind of assistance that could allow Afghanistan to prosper. Beijing will especially appreciate playing the narrative of American recklessness and the decline of the Empire, describing it as proof of why China will be a better steward for the heart of Eurasia.

Beijing’s economic interests revolve around Afghanistan’s abundance of natural resources and minerals and its access to Central Asian markets, seeing Afghanistan as a vital link for its Belt and Road initiative , connecting Eurasia to China. Afghanistan is believed to sit on one of the richest mineral treasures in the world, valued at between $ 1 trillion and $ 3 trillion. It has vast reserves of gold, platinum, silver, copper, iron, chromite, lithium, uranium and aluminum. Its high quality emeralds, rubies, sapphires, turquoises and lapis lazuli have long charmed the gemstone market. According to the United States Geological Survey, which has conducted extensive scientific research on minerals in Afghanistan for the past twenty years, only one location in Ghazni province has shown the potential for lithium deposits as large as those in Bolivia, a country which currently has the largest known reserves of lithium in the world. As countries shift to green energy, demand for lithium and other rare earth elements, which are found in such abundance in Afghanistan, is skyrocketing.

In the past, unregulated mining generated around $ 1 billion a year in Afghanistan, much of which has been siphoned off by corruption, as well as warlords and the Taliban. To attract foreign investment from China, Kabul will need to devote its immediate attention to a wide range of security concerns. But the transition from insurgency group to national government will be far from easy, and any functioning government of the nascent mining sector will likely be many years away. The International Energy Agency also estimates that it takes an average of 16 years from the discovery of a deposit for a mine to come into production.

China has pursued business ventures in Afghanistan in the past, but these have proven impossible due to the instability of security in the country. In 2007, a consortium led by China Metallurgical Group offered $ 3 billion, the largest foreign investment in Afghan history at the time, to develop one of the world’s largest copper deposits at Mes Aynak, also promising to build a power plant. , railway and other infrastructure. Years later, work has yet to begin, largely due to insurgent activity in the surrounding province of Logar. The National Petroleum Corporation, a Chinese state-owned enterprise, has also suspended oil drilling in the Amu-Darya basin for the same reason.

As a neighbor, there is no doubt that Xi Jinping will be enthusiastic about exploiting the US withdrawal as an opportunity to engage economically with Afghanistan, and will lick his lips at the prospect of exploiting the Afghan mineral wealth. But the question of how to protect the safety of Chinese investments is important. Xi will also have noted that Afghans are very good at extracting foreign money, as the past decades have shown. But then again, Afghans will also have noted how very good the Chinese have been at gently promising and floating future friendships, but often fall short of fulfillment.

Emperor Xi would do well to be wary of the risks behind the lure of Afghanistan’s vast reserves and other geo-economic advantages. The country has been dubbed the Graveyard of Empires for a reason and, as the Spectator said last week: if China becomes the last empire with imperial ambitions of being sucked into the quagmire America has left behind him, that could be a perfect fit for Washington. It might even have been part of the plan!

John Dobson is a former British diplomat, who also worked in the office of British Prime Minister John Majors between 1995 and 1998.