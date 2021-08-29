Claimed to be low in calories, Jokowi says Porang could be the staple food of the future





TRIBUNNEWS.COM – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said ‘porang’ agricultural products could be the food of the future. Its presence can be an option for any of the staple foods, in addition to rice and wheat. Especially for people who want to consume healthy foods. Or for people who need to avoid certain foods due to health concerns. Jokowi said that porang is a low calorie, carbohydrate, and calorie food. gluten free. This was conveyed by Jokowi during a meeting with the leaders of the political parties of the coalition at the State Palace, Wednesday 8/25/2021, which was broadcast virtually on YouTube of the Presidential Secretariat. Read also : ICW hopes Jokowi will immediately take a stand on the chaotic TWK of KPK employees Read also : Megawati: President asks our attention on Porang factories “The most important thing (porang) can be a staple food in the future, (this porang) is low in calories, low in carbohydrates and gluten free. It’s about healthy food for the future, ”Jokowi said. In fact, other countries like Japan and Korea have already consumed it. “And it started in Japan and Korea,” Jokowi added. Jokowi says Porang could be the building block of the future (Capture the presidential secretariat’s Youtube screen, 8/28/2021) Besides being able to be made into a staple food, Jokowi said, porang can be developed as a raw material for gelatin and noodles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tribunnews.com/nasional/2021/08/29/diklaim-rendah-kalori-jokowi-sebut-porang-bisa-jadi-makanan-pokok-masa-depan

