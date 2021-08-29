Modi’s government tries to break the unity between Kargil and Leh in Ladakh





Narendra Modi’s governments have alleged that attempts to shatter the nascent unity between Muslim-majority Kargil and Buddhist-majority Leh triggered a shutdown in Union Territory of Ladakh on Saturday, forcing the Center to invite the highest leaders of the region for talks. A key Kargil leader claimed that the Union’s Home Secretary Amit Shah must intervene to appease the Ladakh rulers.

Ladakh has become a major concern for the Center after rival Buddhist and Muslim leaders joined earlier this month to demand full statehood for Ladakh with a special status similar to that enjoyed by the former. Undivided state of Jammu and Kashmir before August 2019. Buddhists in Ladakh, most of whom live in Leh, applauded August 5, 2019, the dilution of Article 370 and the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories. Their centuries-old demand for Union territory was met, but they immediately appealed to Ladakh again for Ladakhis, seeking exclusive rights for residents of Ladakh to land and jobs in the region. The Muslims of Ladakh, who mostly live in Kargil and are suspicious of the domination of the most influential Buddhists, had fiercely opposed the decisions of August 5, 2019 and fought for the reestablishment of the state and the provisions of the article 370. The two districts launched the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance to fight for their rights. The new crisis erupted on Friday when Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai arrived in Leh for outreach and invited political, student, social and religious bodies to separate rounds of talks. who make up the two alliances but did not call for the supreme leadership. in general. With the exception of the BJP, no other major party or group met with the minister on Friday. The Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance also called on all organizations to boycott the minister and observe a bandh in Ladakh on Saturday. Seeming taken aback by the decision, Rai invited the two groups to talks on Friday night, but the call for the shutdown was not withdrawn. The Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance, however, met jointly with Rai on Saturday. The bandh crippled the lives of Leh and Kargil. Asgar Karbalai, co-chair of the Kargil alliance, said it was the decision to boycott the minister and call for a shutdown that forced the Center to invite them for talks. Following the call for the shutdown, Union Interior Minister Amit Shahji personally called Mr. Thupstan Chewang, the chairman of the supreme body (in Leh) and told him that the government did not intend to ignore it nor the Democratic Alliance of Kargil. He said there was some confusion and he would tell MoS (house) to contact Chewang, Karbalai said. Chewang, a former BJP lawmaker who quit the party last year to fight for special status for Ladakh, told reporters on Saturday they suddenly learned on Friday that the deputy interior minister was in Leh and had invited the different groups individually while ignoring the direction of the apex. . This made us suspect the intention of the government. We made it clear that whatever solution came forward would have to be through talks with the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance. Perhaps (by ignoring the two summit outfits and inviting the constituents separately) there was an attempt to break our unity, to create a wedge between Leh and Kargil or between the different groups (at Leh and Kargil), Chewang said. After meeting Minister Rai on Saturday, Ladakh rulers tried to downplay the objections they had voiced earlier and emphasized vested interests. Certain special interests create a rift. We could see in today’s meeting that the (interior) ministry has no role (by not inviting the leaders earlier). The meeting was cordial and we raised all our demands, said Kargil Democratic Alliance co-chair and former Kargil MP Qamar Ali Akhoon. He said Rai gave them firm assurances that a committee would be set up soon to consider their demands. The joint leadership is fighting for a full state for Ladakh, exclusive rights to land and jobs for Ladakhis, filling thousands of vacancies in government departments and granting two seats of Lok Sabha and two of Rajya Sabha to the region. Ladakh, which was home to only 2% of the population of undivided Jammu and Kashmir, now has one MP in Lok Sabha and none in Rajya Sabha.

