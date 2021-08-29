As Afghanistan crumbles, Turkish airstrikes set the stage for next disaster

As the United States and the rest of the world focused on Afghanistan, Turkey carried out airstrikes that hit survivors of the genocide in Iraq and members of the allied Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) who led the fight against Daesh.

In august 2014, Islamic State militants launched an assault on Sinjar, Iraq, killing thousands of Yazidis a minority religious group with roots in northern Iraq, southeastern Turkey, the Caucasus region and Iran. Activists assaulted men and enslaved Yazidi women and children. From there, in February 2015, ISIS went on a rampage in Syria, where they attacked Assyrian villages and kidnapped Christians.

The United States has recognized these atrocities as a genocide and has invested considerable resources in helping threatened communities to recover. Turkey’s ongoing offensive in Iraq and Syria makes any recovery process much more difficult, if not impossible.

On August 16 in Sinjar, a Turkish drone killYazidi leader Hassan Saeed on the day he was due to meet Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Khadimi. It was the first visit by an Iraqi prime minister to Sinjar in the post-Saddam era.

When ISIS attacked in 2014, Hassan refused to abandon his community and helped to distribute aid to the Yazidis who sought refuge from ISIS on Mount Sinjar. He then helped create the Sinjar Resistance Units (YBS), a local security force established to defend Sinjar in the aftermath of the genocide. Turkey sees the YBS as an offshoot of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) a group designated as terrorist by Turkey, the United States and the European Union although YBS was created to fight ISIS.

It was perhaps the most publicized assassination of an Iraqi citizen that Turkey has committed in recent history. The next day, a medical clinic in Sinjar was destroyed by Turkish airstrikes, killing eight people. Four of the victims were healthcare workers and four were members of YBS.

In Syria, Turkey struck several cities: Qamishli, Ain Issa and Tel Tamer, which is part of the Assyrian Christian region along the Khabur River. Four SDF members were killed by Turkish strikes in Syria, including a prominent Kurdish commander of the women’s protection units, Sosin Ahmed.

YBS is now part of the Iraks Tribal Mobilization Forces, which is a branch of the Popular Mobilization Forces and is therefore integrated with the Iraqi security forces. YBS members are salaries paid by Baghdad. Hassan was commander of the 80th regiment in the forces and had repeatedly emphasized in videos that he was not a member of the PKK. The fact that he was the head of a regiment of the Popular Mobilization Forces, that he was to meet the Prime Minister and that he was married (PKK cadres are prohibited from marrying) suggests that he was , in fact, a YBS commander and not, as the Turkish authorities claim, an outlawed PKK member.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan noted the Sinjar clinic was a safe house for the PKK. But the claims of the Turkish government are not always reliable.

Through years of fieldwork on Turkish operations in Syria and Iraq, I have created datasets on the airstrikes in Sinjar, Turkish ceasefire violations in Syria, and the armed conflict. between Turkey and the Turkish-backed militias and the Syrian Democratic Forces / Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG). Here are three examples of how the Turkish government’s claims regarding the conflict do not stand up to scrutiny.

First, Turkey has justified its 2018 and 2019 interventions in Syria by claiming that the presence of the FDS / YPG along its southern border posed a serious threat. But my analysis of the data from the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data project indicates that the opposite is closer to the truth. Between January 2017 and August 2020, Turkey and Turkish-backed forces conducted 3,319 attacks against the homeless / YPG Or civilians. In contrast, the SDF / YPG carried out 22 cross-border attacks in Turkey. Turkish officials say their attacks on the SDF / YPG were tit for tat. But it is mathematically impossible.

Second, after signing the US-brokered ceasefire agreement in Syria in October 2019, Turkey pledged to protect civilians and religious and ethnic minorities. However, Yazidis, Christians and Kurds fled in droves the Turkish-occupied areas of Syria. The data I analyzed showed that Turkey and the Turkish-backed militias violated the US ceasefire agreement more than 800 times during the first year after signing. The Assyrian Christian region of Tel Tamer was targeted every month.

Finally, I led a research project that analyzed the impact of Turkish airstrikes on Yazidis in Sinjar. Exploring data from five different sources, we found that Turkey has hit Sinjar with strikes every year for the past five years. Turkish military activity is a major obstacle to recovery. Just in July, 472 Yazidis who tried to return to Sinjar to rebuild their lives ended up relocating return to camps for internally displaced persons.

As these examples illustrate, Turkish allegations regarding anti-PKK operations must be verified.

Yazidi supporters have long called for an end to the Turkish bombing campaign in Sinjar. In 2018, Nobel Prize winner Nadia Murad met with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to call on Turkey and Iraq to prevent any further bombings in Sinjar. The recent tragic events in the region should galvanize the international community to finally hear its cry for help.

There is bipartisan support in Congress to help communities recover from the genocide and to support our partners in the Syrian Democratic Forces who fought to stop the genocide. On August 9, 27 members of Congress sent a letter to Secretary of State Anthony Blinken requesting a briefing on Turkey’s drone program.

Escalating Turkish attacks in Syria and Iraq present American policymakers with a difficult choice. Do we allow Turkey to continue its destabilization operations? Or are we giving genocide survivors a chance to rebuild and recover?

Amy A. Holmes is a public policy researcher at the Woodrow Wilson Center for Scholars.