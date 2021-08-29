Jokowi Supports West Java Mass Vaccination To Reach Target Rapidly





The West Java Vaccination Festival was held simultaneously with a target of 512,765 doses. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, BANDUNG – The West Java provincial government organized a mass vaccination titled West Java Vaccination Champion Gebyar to vaccinate 37 million West Java residents through December 2021. West Java Vaccination Festival was organized simultaneously in several places in 27 regencies / towns with a target of 512,765 doses of vaccine injected into the population. President Joko Widodo, who attended the virtual vaccination celebration, appreciated the quick efforts of the West Java provincial government in collaborating. West Java is one of the important provinces in the management of the national Covid-19 pandemic. Seeing West Java as a buffer for the state capital and vulnerable due to high mobility. In addition, there are several districts / towns in PPKM Level 4. Actually one of them is Cianjur High Risk Regency or Red Zone. According to the president, vaccination must be accelerated as this nation is in a race against time where the spread and mutation of the Covid-19 virus are increasingly diverse. “We need to act quickly as we are fighting the spread of the virus. We have faced extraordinary challenges over the past two months with the emergence of a new variant, namely the delta variant,” said Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at the opening of the West Java Champions Mass Vaccination Festival on Saturday (8/28). . To speed up vaccination, he said, it was necessary for all parties to play a role so that community immunity could be formed immediately. It is hoped that community activities will return to normal in a new way. “Continue to discipline health protocols. We must work together so that 181 million Indonesians are vaccinated so that communal immunity is formed immediately to break the Covid-19 chain so that people can resume their activities safely,” Jokowi said. The president reminded the public not to be negligent even if he has been vaccinated. “Even though we have been vaccinated, we should not be negligent. Everyone should always be disciplined in implementing health protocols, including wearing masks both inside and outside the hospital. house, ”he said. With a population of nearly 50 million, the governor of West Java, Ridwan Kamil, has set a target of 500,000 vaccinations per day, above other provinces which are still at 200,000 doses per day. day. “If we can really catch up today, we will break the record,” he said. Emil called on all parties to make the immunization program a success. In order to establish community immunity, at least West Java must immunize 37 million people. It takes 15 million doses of vaccine per month.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://republika.co.id/berita/qykrwp384/jokowi-dukung-vaksinasi-massal-jabar-agar-cepat-capai-target The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos