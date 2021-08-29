Politics
Jallianwala Bagh has inspired countless revolutionaries: PM | Latest India News
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually unveiled the renovated Jallianwala Bagh Memorial Complex in Amritsar on Saturday, saying it will inspire generations to learn more about the history of the holy site.
Addressing the nation, the Prime Minister, referring to the massacre at Jallianwala Bagh, reiterated that it was not fair for a country to ignore such horrors from its past, and, therefore, he said. said, India has decided to observe August 14 each year as the day of remembrance of the horrors of the partition. .
The Jallianwala Bagh massacre took place on April 13, 1919, when colonial troops opened fire on a crowd of thousands of unarmed Indians who had gathered there to mark the occasion of Baisakhi.
Jallianwala Bagh is the place that inspired countless revolutionaries and fighters like Sardar Udham Singh, Sardar Bhagat Singh to die for the freedom of India. These 10 minutes of April 13, 1919 have become the immortal story of our struggle for freedom, thanks to which today we can celebrate the Amrit Mahotsav of freedom. On such an occasion, the consecration of the Jallianwala Bagh Memorial in its modern version on the occasion of the 75th year of independence is an opportunity of great inspiration for all of us, said the Prime Minister.
Calling each nation to preserve its history, Modi, who is also the chairman of the Jallianwala Bagh Memorial Trust, said: Therefore, India has decided to observe August 14 each year as the day of remembrance of the horrors of the partition. India witnessed horrors like Jallianwala Bagh during the partition of the country. The people of the Punjab were the biggest victims of the partition. We still feel the pain of what happened at the time of the partition in all corners of India and especially in the families of Punjab, he said.
During his 20-minute address, the Prime Minister also referred to India’s efforts to evacuate its citizens from crisis-stricken Afghanistan and said current global conditions underline the importance of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat and reinforce the need for Atma-Nirbharta and Aatmvishwas.
If Indians are in trouble anywhere in the world then India is standing up to help them with all her might. Whether it’s the corona period or the Afghan crisis, the world has lived it all the time … Hundreds of Afghan friends are brought to India as part of Operation Devi Shakti. Thanks to Guru Kripa, the government could bring Saint Guru Granth Sahib’s swaroop with people to India (from Afghanistan), Modi said.
The Prime Minister also referred to the celebrations underway across the country under the banner of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava to mark 75 years of its independence. The government is organizing a series of events and activities dedicated to freedom fighters, especially unsung heroes, events and historic places, across the country as part of this celebration.
Efforts are made to preserve and promote places associated with milestones in the struggle for freedom and national heroes. Like Jallianwala Bagh, national monuments are being renovated across the country such as the interactive gallery at the Allahabad museum, the Biplobi Bharat gallery in Kolkata, etc. The contributions of Azad Hind Fauz (INA) were highlighted by giving a new identity to the place. in Andaman where Netaji first unfurled the national flag. The names of the Andaman Islands were dedicated to the struggle for freedom, the prime minister said.
Modi expressed disappointment that freedom fighters from tribal communities did not have their rightful place in the history books. Our tribal community has contributed greatly and made great sacrifices for freedom. Their contribution didn’t have as much of a place in the history books as it should have. Work is currently underway on museums showing tribal freedom fighters and their struggle in nine states across the country, Modi said.
He also said that efforts are being made to preserve the rich heritage of Punjab. Fortunately, auspicious occasions like the 550th Prakashotsava of Guru Nanak Dev ji, the 350th Prakashotsava of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the 400th Prakashotsava of Guru Teg Bahadur Ji have taken place over the past seven years and the central government has tried to disseminate the teachings of the gurus through these saints. occasions, the prime minister said.
The event also brought together several ministers and dignitaries, including the Chief Minister of the Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh, who urged the Prime Minister to demand the UK to return the personal effects of freedom fighter Udham Singh, including including his pistol and his newspaper.
