Lawyer says Mainer indicted in Capitol Riot was ‘persuaded’ by Trump’s rhetoric





Lawyer for a Maine man arrested for storming the United States Capitol in January said Kyle Fitzsimons was “persuaded by the rhetoric of then President Trump and the Republican Party” to stand down. surrender to Washington but posed no threat.

Kyle Fitzsimons, 37, is among more than 400 people facing criminal charges for the violent attack on the Capitol on January 6 as Congress tried to certify President Biden’s victory. The Lebanese resident has been in jail since February and has been indicted by a federal grand jury with 10 counts, including assaulting federal agents, committing violence in a small building and obstructing formal proceedings.

In a case filed in federal court in Washington on Friday, Fitzsimons’ designated public defender argued that he should be released from prison pending trial because he “poses neither a flight risk nor a risk of flight. danger to his community “.

Deputy Federal Defender Natasha Taylor-Smith wrote that Fitzsimons was disappointed with the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. Over the following months, he was “inundated with comments from local, state and federal elected officials on how the electoral process had been usurped “and was ultimately” prompted by President Trump’s words to travel to the District of Columbia for the “Save America Rally.” “

He was “caught up in the rally and protest frenzy” in which Trump urged his supporters to march to Capitol Hill, actions that would ultimately lead to Trump’s second impeachment by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives . But unlike others in the massive crowd that day, Taylor-Smith wrote, Fitzsimons was not part of a violent or extremist organization.

“Rather, he was a lonely individual who was convinced by the rhetoric of President Trump and the then Republican Party, and was made to believe that the 2020 election was stolen,” she wrote. “Sir. Fitzsimons believed there had been electoral fraud, which ultimately (led) to his arrest in this case. However, he is not a threat to his community and should not be detained pending of his trial. “

Federal prosecutors have a very different portrayal of Fitzsimons in their arguments to keep him in jail pending trial. Prosecutors had yet to respond to Taylor-Smith’s latest request on Saturday, but among the reasons they cited in earlier documents were threatening calls Fitzsimons allegedly made to the office of a Congressman later identified. such as Maine Representative Chellie Pingree, D-District 1.

“He would have been very aggressive, yelling and screaming,” prosecutors wrote in a petition filed with the courts in March. “Fitzsimons said he was going to give it to her hard and it would come for her (referring to the congressman).”

Fitzsimons reportedly called back the next day to say that the Electoral College vote was “corrupt and totally void”.

“He urged the congressman to challenge the election results in January,” prosecutors wrote. “He said Biden is a corrupt skeleton and it’s going to be a civil war.” In another call, Fitzsimons identified himself as “Kyle Fitzsimons, the man who wants to start a war” as he demanded a number for Chinese President Xi Jinping.

A native of New York who worked as a freelance butcher in southern Maine, Fitzsimons is one of three Maine residents facing charges for the January 6 attack that resulted in the deaths of several people, including an officer of the United States Capitol Police.

Earlier affidavits filed against Fitzsimons included screenshots from surveillance cameras and police allegedly showing him in front of the riot group. The affidavit claims that Fitzsimons was seen pushing and grabbing officers, who were holding a line of police in an arched entrance on the lower west terrace of the Capitol.

When hit by officers’ batons, Fitzsimons lowered his shoulder and charged the police line, according to the affidavit. He retreated into the crowd after brawling with officers. A later motion also alleged that Fitzsimons attempted to lure a sergeant into the crowd and that person had to hit him several times with a baton to get free. They also said he removed a gas mask worn by a detective before another person used a spray on the detective.

In the file seeking his client’s provisional release, Taylor-Smith noted that Fitzsimons had no history of violent behavior, did not have a passport, and that his mother had offered to allow him to stay with her in Florida. She argued that prosecutors cannot prove he is a threat to the community and pointed out that other people facing similar charges were released ahead of trial.

“Viewed in the context of January 6, the evidence shows that Mr. Fitzsimons was caught in the frenzy of the rally and protest,” Taylor-Smith wrote. “His lack of advance planning and coordination with others supports this determination. He was dragged into the large crowd and behaved in a way that was totally unrelated to his actions before or after January 6.

