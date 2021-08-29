Trump-backed audits make election ‘wide open’ to future fraud, experts warn





Some election security experts warn that efforts to audit the 2020 election results backed by former President Donald Trump could actually make future elections “wide open” to voter fraud.

The former president’s allies have called for audits of the election results because of Trump’s claims that the 2020 election was “rigged” in favor of President Joe Biden. The allegation has been carefully argued and discredited. Meanwhile, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, a close ally of Trump and the main proponent of the fraud allegations, handed out copies of the voting software used in the US election at a recent event in South Dakota.

Harri Hursti, an election security pioneer who attended the Lindell event, told the Guardian that the copies of the software could provide would-be election hackers with a “convenient environment” to scan for vulnerabilities. However, hackers would still need physical access to the systems, as the voting machines are not connected to the internet.

“The door is now wide open,” Hursti told The Guardian. “The only question is, how do you sneak out the door?”

Election audits pushed by former President Donald Trump and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell could make future security breaches more likely, election experts warn. In this photo, Lindell and Trump shake hands at the White House in Washington, DC on July 19, 2017. SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images

Kevin Skoglund, an expert in electoral technology, told the publication that disclosure of the software could allow hackers to tweak the results and sabotage the system, or inspire ballot design changes to facilitate that. “This disclosure increases both the likelihood of something happening and the impact of what would happen if it did,” Skoglund warned.

Matt Masterson, a former senior election security official in the Trump administration, told the Guardian they had already warned election officials that the voting software could be made public.

“We told election officials, basically, that you should assume that this information is already available. Now we know it is, and we don’t know what it is. [hackers] are going to do with it, ”Masterson said.

Trump lobbied Republicans in states across the country to demand audits of the 2020 results. One of those audits progressed in Arizona, with Republicans in the state Senate hiring Florida-based Cyber ​​Ninjas to perform the recount. This audit was widely criticized, with election experts warning of the future security of electoral systems due to the unprofessional manner in which it was carried out.

In April, when the audit began in Arizona, concerns were raised about the safety of Maricopa County’s electoral systems and ballots after they were transferred to the care of Senate Republicans and Cyber ​​Ninjas. A video from Arizona’s Family Investigates showed security holes suggesting that electoral systems and ballots could be easily compromised.

“I don’t know how comfortable people feel about what’s going on. We’ve asked several times, ‘What’s the plan? What is the security plan? Investigation at the time.

A contractor working for Cyber ​​Ninjas, who was hired by Arizona Senate Republicans, works to recount the 2020 general election ballots at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum on May 1 in Phoenix. Courtney Pedroza / Getty Images

“It’s a concern that people, trying to show that the system is insecure, are actually making it more dangerous,” security researcher Jack Cable told The Guardian.

Newsweek reached out to Trump’s press office to comment on the concerns of security experts, but did not immediately receive a response.

While Trump continues to claim that the 2020 election was “rigged” or “stolen,” dozens of election lawsuits brought by the former president and his allies have failed in state and federal courts. Even judges appointed by Trump and other Republicans have dismissed the allegations. Non-partisan official audits and recounts in key battlefield states, including areas where the election was overseen by pro-Trump Republicans, reaffirmed Biden’s victory.

Former Attorney General William Barr, who was widely regarded as one of Trump’s most loyal cabinet officials, said in December that there was “no evidence” to support the claims of widespread fraud. Following the November election, the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which was headed by a person appointed by Trump at the time, claimed that there was “no evidence that a system has deleted or lost votes, changed votes or been compromised in any way. “

