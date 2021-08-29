Most popular: Luhut Somasi Haris Azhar, Prabowo Praise Jokowi, Busyro Muqoddas Sick



TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – There are several reports that are the most read on the national channel Tempo.co. Three of them are minister Luhut who summoned Haris Azhar, Defense Minister Prabowo congratulated President Jokowi, and former KPK Vice President Busyro Muqoddas who was ill. “We are only asking for an explanation and an apology, we think it is more than fair,” a spokeswoman for the coordinating Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Investment, Jodi Mahardi, told Tempo on Saturday August 28. 2021. Luhut sent a subpoena to Haris and Fatia for uploading a video titled “There is a Lord Luhut behind the economic relations-military operations of Intan Jaya !! General BIN is also there !! on the account !! Youtube of Haris Azhar. In the video interview with the coordinator Contrast Fatia Maulida, Haris discussed the research results of a number of organizations, such as KontraS, Walhi, Jatam, YLBHI, Pusaka on the affairs of TNI AD officials or retirees behind the mining company gold or plans to mine the Wabu Block area in Intan Jaya, Papua. Fatia said there were a number of mining companies in the area. One of them is PT Tobacom Del Mandiri, a subsidiary of the Toba Sejahtera group whose shares are held by Luhut. 2. Prabowo praises Jokowi President of the Gerindra Party Prabowo Subianto said the way President Joko Widodo or Jokowi handled the pandemic was effective. He asked the president not to heed the discordant voices that darken the atmosphere. “We are on the right track. We are under the leadership of Mr. Jokowi who has been efficient, I recognize that and I respect you. I see, I am a witness, I am part of the cabinet. Your decision is in accordance with our N ‘dont hesitate. We are on the right path“, he said during a broadcast via YouTube of the Presidential Secretariat on Saturday, August 28, 2021. This was transmitted by Prabowo when Jokowi bringing together leaders of coalition political parties supporting the government at the State Palace, Jakarta on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. The Minister of Defense claimed that the government’s efforts to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic had been quite effective. He is optimistic that the economy will recover soon as conditions improve in handling the pandemic. 3. Busyro Muqoddas ill Former Vice-Chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission Busyro Muqoddas declared having been admitted to an intensive care unit. He has a heart rhythm disorder. “There is a slight disturbance in the heartbeat,” Busyro’s colleague Suparman Marzuki said upon confirmation on Saturday, August 28, 2021. Suparman, who is also the former chairman of the Judicial Commission, has confirmed that Busyro is not sick with Covid-19. He added that Busyro has now been treated at PKU Muhammadiyah Yogyakarta Hospital since last Friday. To read also: Haris Azhar summons and the KontraS coordinator, Luhut, asks for these 2 things

