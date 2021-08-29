When Modi inquired about Lalu’s health

DELHI DIARY: In Kerala, the Party wants to have more of its say; Jan Ashirwad Yatra from Sonowal in Assam

The 10-member delegation from different parties led by Bihar Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party ally Nitish Kumar has been tasked with meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to demand a caste census for the country. The leaders had reiterated what to say to the Prime Minister on the matter, but once the meeting started everything changed. Modi started the ball rolling by emphasizing the need to get acquainted with the leaders and reportedly spent much of the 40-minute meeting on this, spilling them over cups of tea. Most of them had never spoken to a prime minister before. Mukesh Sahni, “Son of Mallah” and leader of the Vikassheel Insan party, which claims to represent fishermen and boatmen, offered Modi a silver fish, much to the amusement of the other delegates who joked that a fish does. gold would have been more appropriate as it is considered auspicious. The prime minister even asked Bihar opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav about the health of his father and Rashtriya leader Janata Dal, Lalu Prasad. In fact, he lingered on it for a while. “Tejashwi was very happy while Modi inquired about Lalu and we saw Nitish’s disappointment about it. We wondered if this was a signal to him that the BJP was not opposed to forging a news. political equation, if he tried to break away from the alliance, ”said a leader who was part of the delegation.

rocky path

The State Committee of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) of Kerala has finally asserted its right to have more say in the governance of the left-wing state. While WC Pinarayi Vijayan had a free run on issues in his first term, the second has already sparked much controversy. Added to this is a stubborn Covid-19 push that has brought more bricks than bouquets to the “commissioner” known for his harsh manners. In a recent brainstorming session, the state committee even prepared an account ready to negotiate road bumps for the party-led Left Democratic Party lawmakers, a clear sign that things are not going well. not well just three months after the party returned to power. Many see it as an effort to prevent the Left Front from going the same way it did in West Bengal and Tripura.

Former loyalties

All is not well with the Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka either. There seems to be no cure for the rebellious headache. One of the 17 defectors who helped the party take power in 2019, AH Vishwanath, turned on his party colleague. When BJP member Lok Sabha, Pratap Simha, demanded the widening of the Bangalore-Mysore highway, Vishwanath denied his request, reminding him that it was among the plans that the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance had sanctioned. . The leader took it further by reminding Simha that the plans were approved when he and other congressmen were at Lok Sabha, which was long before Simha entered the lower house.

Keep the peace

Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw won hearts during his recent visit to Odisha as part of BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra, which is held in 22 states to introduce the new inductees to the Union cabinet. But Vaishnaw disappointed his own party by refraining from criticizing Biju Janata Dal’s government in the state. The bureaucrat turned politician was an instant hit with the people wherever he went, as he mingled with them freely. He danced with the Koraput tribes and had tea at a roadside stall. But in reviewing the rail projects in different places, he was careful not to say a word against BJD or CM, Naveen Patnaik. Elected to the Rajya Sabha with the backing of the BJD and having served as a bureaucrat in the state, he may have thought it wise not to attack the government and the ruling party. This disappointed the BJP state, which was locked in a fierce turf war with the BJD before the panchayat polls scheduled for early next year. As the state’s main opposition party, the BJP misses no opportunity to attack the government, hence its discontent with Vaishnaw.

Execute or perish

Jan Ashirwad Yatra of BJP in Assam put the spotlight back on former CM Sarbananda Sonowal, who had kept a low profile since losing his seat to Himanta Biswa Sarma. It was Sonowal’s first visit to Assam after securing a place in the Union cabinet as Minister of Ayush and Ports, Navigation and Waterways. He was warmly welcomed by Sarma and the new Chairman of State Unity, Bhabesh Kalita. The opposition, however, took the opportunity to embarrass the government by asking why the people should bless Sonowal and the BJP. Congress also said the BJP should have organized a Jan Khama Yatra instead of a ashirwad rally for the dozens of commitments not kept since coming to power. Political experts said Congress’ reaction underscores the importance of performance on advertising and packaging. Sonowal must deliver in his second stint if he is to ensure his political future was the murmur in the halls of power.

Footnote