Turkey seeks stable Afghanistan as it strengthens border against refugeesExBulletin

MICHEL MARTIN, ANIMATOR:

The United States is not the only country rushing to evacuate its citizens, military and local support personnel from Afghanistan. Turkey announced yesterday that it had completed its withdrawal from Kabul, but the country could still play a role there. The Turkish president said on Friday that his government could strike a deal with the Taliban to stay in Afghanistan by securing the civilian airport in Kabul.

For years Turkey has been one of the destinations for people fleeing Afghanistan, but that path is now narrowing. Journalist Durrie Bouscaren is now joining us from Istanbul to tell us more. Durrie, welcome. Thanks for join us.

DURRIE BOUSCAREN: Thank you. Hi Michèle.

MARTIN: So let’s just go to the menu for a minute. Turkey is not an immediate neighbor. I mean, it would be Pakistan and Iran. So what are Turkey’s strategic interests in Afghanistan? How do they see the Taliban takeover?

BOUSCAREN: I mean, a lot of people, when they flee to Turkey, they go through the mountains in Iran. They therefore cross two borders. But Turkey wants a stable Afghanistan to avoid creating a situation where many refugees have to leave the country at the same time. Beyond that, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan seems ready to work with the Taliban under the right conditions, almost as an intermediary with the West. And I called Soner Cagaptay. He is an author and expert at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. And he told me that Turkey wants to play a role in rebuilding Afghanistan, but the Taliban don’t really want it.

SONER CAGAPTAY: You know, while some in Turkey and in religious political circles are sympathetic towards the Taliban, I would say that the sympathy of the Taliban towards Turkey is at zero level. I think when the Taliban see Turkey, they see a country not much different from the UK or the US in terms of political values.

BOUSCAREN: Erdogan initially offered Turkish troops to stay at Kabul airport as a small presence to provide security, but the Taliban initially refused. They asked for technical assistance to operate the airport. And they are in talks with Turkish officials. Erdogan says he won’t decide until it is clear who is running the country. But when Turkey evacuated its military, they left a small number of technicians there.

MARTIN: So let’s go back to the map for a moment. You just told us that, in the past, the Afghans went through Iran to get to Turkey. And of course, over the past week we’ve seen footage of desperate people trying to get out of the country and evacuation flights. So are they still doing what you told us about earlier – going through Iran to get to Turkey?

BOUSCAREN: Right. Well, that’s what was so dramatic. I mean, Turkey has really closed these roads in the last couple of months. I was in Van, a town near the eastern border in June. And at the time, we estimated that about a thousand people crossed the border every day. Now Turkey is stepping up its patrols. And they are building an extension of a border wall along the Iranian border.

When I went to an Afghan neighborhood in Istanbul this week, I met Mohammed Ayoub. He is a former engineer from Kabul who now owns a grocery store. And he says he had hoped to bring his relatives to Turkey legally, but now there’s no clear way to apply for a visa while you’re still in Afghanistan. And there is nothing else he knows he can do.

MOHAMMED AYOUB: (Speaking Farsi).

BOUSCAREN: He says ordinary people had no idea that the government in Kabul would fall so quickly. And he says he’s worried because if things get more violent, his relatives could be forced to leave the country illegally. And it’s so much more dangerous.

MARTIN: So I wanted to ask you a question about that. Why is Turkey closing its doors to refugees now when so many people want to flee and some people have relatives there?

BOUSCAREN: Turkish officials point out that they have hosted nearly 4 million refugees from the Syrian civil war. And it comes as the Turkish economy has experienced a significant downturn over the past three years. Public opinion here is really sour. And opposition politicians are using this to strike back at Erdogan because they know it works. Afghans can still technically apply for visas for Turkey, but any large-scale refugee program here is really unlikely given the current climate.

MARTIN: It’s journalist Durrie Bouscaren in Istanbul. Durrie, thank you very much for sharing your story with us.

BOUSCAREN: Thanks for having me.

