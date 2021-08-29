Members of the House of Representatives on IR vaccination ranked 4th in the world: now is no time to relax

Jakarta –

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) exposes on speed vaccination Indonesia is currently ranked 4th in the world. Despite the positive achievements, PDIP faction Commission IX member Rahmad Handoyo recalled that this achievement does not mean you can relax about the Corona pandemic (COVID-19).

Handoyo first praised the government for the vaccination rate which has reached the fourth fastest in the world. He said the achievement was proud because Indonesia is not one of the vaccine producers.

“I think it’s interesting, it means it’s interesting, it’s not bad, it’s true. I think we also have enough appreciation for the government, because remember, we don’t are not or cannot produce our own vaccine production. We are 100% imported, while everyone is fighting for vaccines, all governments in the world are fighting for vaccines, “Handoyo said when he was contacted on Saturday (8/28/2021).

“The availability of vaccines in the world is very limited and the whole world is fighting for it. And when we get it now, it’s in the order of 4 in the world for this rate, and although our number is number 7, I think it’s difficult the job of our government is to put pressure on producers, ”he continued.

Handoyo said this achievement should be a boost for all parties to work more together to deal with the pandemic. He called for this achievement to be used as motivation to deal with the pandemic.

“It’s our whip, I think what Mr Jokowi said, is our whip even though we don’t or haven’t produced our own, other producing countries trust us to give it to us, of course with this confidence we will increase unity, increase collaboration, increase hand in hand, in addition to working together to defeat and control COVID-19, ”he said.

However, Handoyo recalled that achieving the fourth fastest vaccination rate does not relax all parties. He warned that the Corona case could explode at any time.

“It is true that what Mr Jokowi said does not mean that we have to deal with this in a relaxed way, yes, and we do not have to relax, even though we are currently experiencing a downward trend and vaccination is progressing, we can’t relax at all, that’s going to increase our enthusiasm. Why? Because the matter could explode at any time, “he said.

He took the example of several countries with a high rate and number of vaccinations, such as America, Israel and the United Kingdom, which are again experiencing an explosion of Corona cases. This PDIP politician actually reminded all parties to be more careful.

“It means we have to be more careful, we have to be more vigilant, we must not be careless, we must not slack off, it is time to reflect on other countries because cases can explode, do not indulge yourself with the state of the indicators starting to drop, daily cases are dropping, so do not be negligent. Be more vigilant at one or two stages, the main thing is to stay wherever you are, to respect health protocols and to succeed with the vaccination program, ”he said.

