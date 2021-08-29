Politics
Members of the House of Representatives on IR vaccination ranked 4th in the world: now is no time to relax
Jakarta –
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) exposes on speed vaccination Indonesia is currently ranked 4th in the world. Despite the positive achievements, PDIP faction Commission IX member Rahmad Handoyo recalled that this achievement does not mean you can relax about the Corona pandemic (COVID-19).
Handoyo first praised the government for the vaccination rate which has reached the fourth fastest in the world. He said the achievement was proud because Indonesia is not one of the vaccine producers.
“I think it’s interesting, it means it’s interesting, it’s not bad, it’s true. I think we also have enough appreciation for the government, because remember, we don’t are not or cannot produce our own vaccine production. We are 100% imported, while everyone is fighting for vaccines, all governments in the world are fighting for vaccines, “Handoyo said when he was contacted on Saturday (8/28/2021).
“The availability of vaccines in the world is very limited and the whole world is fighting for it. And when we get it now, it’s in the order of 4 in the world for this rate, and although our number is number 7, I think it’s difficult the job of our government is to put pressure on producers, ”he continued.
Handoyo said this achievement should be a boost for all parties to work more together to deal with the pandemic. He called for this achievement to be used as motivation to deal with the pandemic.
“It’s our whip, I think what Mr Jokowi said, is our whip even though we don’t or haven’t produced our own, other producing countries trust us to give it to us, of course with this confidence we will increase unity, increase collaboration, increase hand in hand, in addition to working together to defeat and control COVID-19, ”he said.
However, Handoyo recalled that achieving the fourth fastest vaccination rate does not relax all parties. He warned that the Corona case could explode at any time.
“It is true that what Mr Jokowi said does not mean that we have to deal with this in a relaxed way, yes, and we do not have to relax, even though we are currently experiencing a downward trend and vaccination is progressing, we can’t relax at all, that’s going to increase our enthusiasm. Why? Because the matter could explode at any time, “he said.
He took the example of several countries with a high rate and number of vaccinations, such as America, Israel and the United Kingdom, which are again experiencing an explosion of Corona cases. This PDIP politician actually reminded all parties to be more careful.
“It means we have to be more careful, we have to be more vigilant, we must not be careless, we must not slack off, it is time to reflect on other countries because cases can explode, do not indulge yourself with the state of the indicators starting to drop, daily cases are dropping, so do not be negligent. Be more vigilant at one or two stages, the main thing is to stay wherever you are, to respect health protocols and to succeed with the vaccination program, ”he said.
Earlier, in front of the leaders of political parties supporting his ruling coalition, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) shared the achievements of vaccination in Indonesia. Indonesia’s vaccination rate is the fourth highest in the world.
“We are from 200, about 220 countries, our ranking is not very bad,” Jokowi said as recorded in a video posted on the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube channel on Saturday (8/28/2021).
The video recorded Jokowi’s meeting with his coalition party on Wednesday (8/25). Jokowi explained that Indonesia’s ranking is ahead of Mexico, Germany and the UK.
“If we count the number of people vaccinated so far (August 25), we are number 4. India is number 1, America is number 2, Brazil is number 3, we are Indonesia number 4, ”Jokowi said.
Watch the video: Jokowi: Indonesian vaccine number 4 in the world, not lost for Germany-England
(maa / dnu)
Sources
2/ https://news.detik.com/berita/d-5700642/anggota-dpr-soal-vaksinasi-ri-ranking-4-dunia-bukan-saatnya-bersantai
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]