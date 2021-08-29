U.S. Capitol police press charges against Trump and far-right groups over January 6 riots – JURIST – News





Seven police officers from the United States Capitol (“the plaintiffs”) on Thursday filed a lawsuit in federal court against former President Donald Trump and one of his companies, Stop the Steal LLC, national and international groups of Proud Boys and other far-right groups (“the defendants”) for allegedly injuring more than 140 police officers on January 6.

Officers accuse the defendants of spreading lies and of using violence, intimidation and white supremacist sentiments to prevent Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election. According to the complaint, police have been “violently assaulted, spat on, tear gas, sprayed with bears, subjected to insults and racist epithets, and feared for their lives.” Officers said their injuries persist to this day.

The plaintiffs also specifically accuse Trump of adding fuel to the fire by encouraging his supporters despite reports that his supporters were angry and willing to turn to violence and despite knowing that his supporters included individuals who carried white supremacist sentiments and supported violence against blacks and others. minorities. The complaint incorporates numerous screenshots of Trump’s tweets just before, during and after the attacks on the U.S. Capitol as proof of his complicity.

The complainants allege six counts against the defendants in the complaint: violation of the Ku Klux Klan Act (“KKK Act”) – conspiracy to infringe civil rights and failure to prevent it (counts 1 and 2 ); violation of the DC Bias-Related Crimes Act (“BRCA”); drums; aggression; and neglect.

The KKK Act grants assistance to those aggrieved by conspiracies “to prevent, by force, intimidation or threat, any person from accepting or holding any office, trust or place of trust under the United States , or to perform any function … “. The KKK Act also grants assistance to any US officer who has been threatened, coerced or intimidated to leave any state, district or locality where his duties are to be performed, or who has been injured in person or property for lawfully dismissing or during the legitimate exercise of his functions.

The BRCA targets certain types of hate crimes and provides assistance to “anyone who suffers harm to their person or property as a result of an intentional act” because of prejudices about “real or perceived” political affiliation. The other charges alleged in the complaint against the BRCA relate more specifically to acts of terrorism; riots and incitement to riot; and the malicious burning, destruction or injury of another person’s property.

The plaintiffs seek a jury trial and seek compensatory and punitive damages, including attorney fees and costs, for the physical and emotional injuries caused by the defendants.

More than 535 people have so far been arrested for crimes related to the U.S. Capitol riots, 165 of whom have been charged with assaulting or obstructing law enforcement. Last month, Paul Hodgkins of Florida became the first criminal to be convicted for his role in the storming of the United States Capitol. He was sentenced to eight months in prison and ordered to pay $ 2,000 in compensation for damage to the buildings. The United States House of Representatives also passed a resolution last month to establish a committee to investigate the attacks on the U.S. Capitol.

