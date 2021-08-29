Xi Jinping talks about common prosperity

The excerpts from Xi Jinping’s remarks demonstrate that the CCP wishes to achieve the goals of common prosperity by establishing basic institutional arrangements for the coordination of primary distribution, redistribution and third distribution.

On August 17, 2021, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Xi Jinping, who is also the head of the Central Committee for Financial and Economic Affairs, chaired the work of the tenth meeting of the Committee. The Committee deliberated on issues related to the promotion of common prosperity and the prevention and mitigation of major financial risks. Xis’ remarks in the Chinese editions of Peoples Daily and Xinhua emphasized that common prosperity is the essential requirement of socialism and an important feature of Chinese-style modernization. It is necessary to adhere to the concept of human-centered development and promote common prosperity in the pursuit of high-quality development. He added that there is a need to strengthen the regulation and adjustment of high income, protect legal income according to the law, reasonably regulate excessive high income and encourage high income groups and businesses to come back to society more. Under the headlines, he reported that Li Keqiang, Wang Yang, Wang Huning and Han Zheng also attended the meeting. Why does Xi Jinping advocate common prosperity and how does he want to achieve it? Why did Wang Yang’s name jump on the seniority list?

The excerpts from Xi Jinping’s remarks demonstrate that the CCP wishes to achieve the goals of common prosperity by building basic institutional arrangements for the coordination of primary distribution, redistribution and third distribution. The concept was proposed in the 1990s by Li Yining, economist and honorary dean of the Guanghua School of Management at Peking University. Li proposed that the primary distribution be based on the efficiency function of the factors of production; redistribution refers to the use of taxation and tax expenditures by the government to redistribute wealth among different income entities through social security, public services and grants; and the third cast is entirely devoted to the philanthropy of the wealthy through charitable methods of public welfare. Li also advocated that markets play a greater role in the allocation of educational resources.

All three distributions have gained ground at least since 2019, as there is a general belief in China that allowing a few people to get rich first has created huge social inequalities over the past four decades of reforms. According to Credit Suisse’s 2020 report, the richest 1% of Chinese now own 31% of the country’s wealth, up from 21% in 2000. The same report states that 11% of global millionaires are produced by China. Immediately after Xis’ remarks, Tencent announced that it will invest $ 7.7 billion in China’s Common Prosperity Special Project. In early April, Tencent committed the same amount to a sustainable innovation strategy with social value. Seven Chinese billionaires have donated a record $ 5 billion to charity so far this year, according to a report published by Bloomberg. These include Chen Dongsheng of Taikang Life Insurance Co. ($ 154.3 million), Lei Jun of Xiaomi ($ 2.2 billion), Zhang Yiming of ByteDance ($ 77.3 million), Wang Xing from Meituan ($ 2.3 billion), Yang Yuanqing from Lenovo Group ($ 15.4 million). ), Li Yongxin of Offcn Education ($ 154.3 million) and Colin Huang of the Starry Night Foundation ($ 100 million). After Xis’ remarks, many more should follow suit. China cracking down on its tech giants and imposing heavy fines must also be seen against the backdrop of China’s common prosperity push. However, more serious issues of factional feuds and feared financial coups are also cited as the reasons for their suppression.

Moreover, since some of the main engines of China’s growth, such as exports and real estate, have hit a roadblock, China is trying to avoid the middle-income trap. China wants to increase its middle class from the current 400 million to 800 million between 2021 and 2035. This is considered important to achieve the goals of dual circulation, especially internal circulation, ie the domestic cycle. production, distribution and consumption for sustainable development. economic development. Professor Li Shi, a well-known scholar of income distribution in China, pointed out that in 2019, the annual disposable income per capita of 40% of households was only 965 yuan per month, showing that there currently has more than 560 million low-income people in China. The majority of these people reside in the countryside, and raising the income levels of such a large population will not be easy, given the signs of involution of the Chinese economy.

In addition, since common prosperity is directly linked to the community of destiny for mankind, a decrease in domestic growth may impact the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative and the Chinese dream of rejuvenation. national. The period between 2020 and 2035 is crucial when China wants to achieve its socialist modernization by raising the per capita income of its citizens to around US $ 30,000. According to Zhang Yongjun, deputy chief economist of the China Center for International Economic Trade, China will achieve the goal of becoming a mid-level developed country in terms of GDP per capita by 2035, even if the average annual growth rate of China is 4.5% between 2025 and 2030 and around 4.0% between 2030 and 2035. This may be the case, but questions arise when the Party-State owns everything and exercises ultimate control. , why is there so much noise around the third distribution? Is it because the government coffers are empty due to inordinate funding and allocations from the BIS or is the state replaying the slogan to overthrow local despots and distribute Mao era land?

Finally, another takeaway from the August 17 meeting was Wang Yang’s sudden promotion to the Politburo Standing Committee. Wang’s name appeared unusually immediately after Li Keqiang, which hinted that he is likely to replace Li Keqiang as prime minister or Xi Jinping as general secretary. Interestingly, as is customary for a successor, Wang led a delegation to Lhasa to attend the 70th anniversary of the peaceful liberation of Tibet. Hu Jintao and Xi Jinping, as designated successors of the CCP, also participated in the 50th and 60th anniversaries of China’s takeover of Tibet in 2001 and 2011, respectively. Wang succeeding Xi is highly unlikely, as Wang, 66, will barely ensure Xi’s political longevity and preserve his legacy. Li Zhanshu is said to be his only close ally in the seven-member politburo. Although Wang maintains a close working relationship with Xi, however, naming him as successor is pure speculation, and perhaps intended to send false signals to the international community that the succession is on the cards before the 20th century. Party Congress in 2022.

BR Deepak is Professor, Center for Chinese and Southeast Asian Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University.