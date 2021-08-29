Video of Mike Pompeo’s contradictory remarks on Afghanistan seen over 900,000 times





A video montage of former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s remarks on the US withdrawal from Afghanistan while serving in the Trump administration compared to his comments now that President Joe Biden is overseeing the withdrawal was viewed near 900,000 times since its publication Thursday.

Pompeo led former President Donald Trump’s negotiations with the Taliban, which resulted in the signing of a peace accord in February 2020 that called for the full withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan by May 2021. After his Taking office in January, President Joe Biden pushed the withdrawal deadline to September 11, then brought forward to August 31. But the Taliban regained almost total control of Afghanistan on August 15, two weeks before that date.

Pompeo and Trump have repeatedly attacked Biden’s handling of the US military withdrawal. Meanwhile, some prominent Republicans have sharply criticized the Trump administration for the peace deal they signed with the Taliban.

In a video produced by MSNBC’s The Mehdi Hasan Show, Pompeo’s previous remarks about the Taliban and Afghanistan are compared to what he’s saying now, highlighting apparent contradictions.

In the first clip of the present, Pompeo describes the Taliban as “butchers” and “evil people,” saying meetings with them were “some of the most difficult meetings for me personally and emotionally.”

In comparison, a clip from 2020 shows Pompeo saying that the United States saw the Taliban “working diligently to reduce violence.” He adds that the Trump administration “is convinced that the Taliban leadership is trying to keep its commitments.”

The next recent clip from an interview with Fox News shows Pompeo saying, “We never trusted the Taliban.” But in 2020, Pompeo said the Trump administration had “every expectation” that the Taliban would honor their commitments under the peace agreement.

And in another interview last year, Pompeo said he “looked” Taliban officials “in the eye” and “revalidated” their commitments to the peace agreement.

At the time of writing, the MSNBC video has been viewed on Twitter just over 900,000 times.

Newsweek reached out to Pompeo’s Champion American Values ​​PAC for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

In an August 15 interview with Fox News Sunday, host Chris Wallace confronted Pompeo about his role in negotiating the peace deal with the Taliban.

“You were the first US Secretary of State to meet with the Taliban and you explained how they agreed to join us in the fight against terrorism,” Wallace said.

The Fox News host then released a March 2020 clip of the former secretary of state saying the Taliban had agreed to “work alongside us to destroy, deprive resources and have [U.S. designated terrorist group] Al-Qaeda is leaving “Afghanistan.

“Do you regret giving this legitimacy to the Taliban?” Do you regret pressing the Afghan government to release 5,000 prisoners? What they did, some of which are now back on the battlefield to fight the Taliban, ”Wallace asked Pompeo.

A video produced by MSNBC of former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo with seemingly contradictory comments on Afghanistan has been viewed more than 900,000 times on Twitter. In this photo, Pompeo addresses the media with members of the Republican Study Committee on April 21 in Washington, DC Joshua Roberts / Getty Images

Pompeo responded by defending his record in the Trump administration. The former secretary of state said “you make peace with your enemies”, saying his March 2020 statement “was absolutely true”. He argued that the Trump administration had done “a good job in crushing Al Qaeda.”

Biden and Trump have both received much criticism in the chaos of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan. The US government has been caught off guard by how quickly the Taliban have regained control of the country. However, the US military has maintained control of Kabul airport, allowing it to evacuate approximately 111,000 Americans, allies and Afghan refugees since August 14.

