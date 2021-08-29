Turkey and Montenegro set trade volume target of $ 250 million





During his first official visit to Montenegro, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara was among the top 10 countries that invest the most in the Balkan country. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (left) and President of Montenegro Milo Dukanovic (right) hold a joint press conference in Podgorica, Montenegro on August 28, 2021. (AA)

Turkey and Montenegro have set a trade volume target of $ 250 million, the visiting Turkish president said. Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Montenegrin President Milo Djukanovic on Saturday in the town of Cetinje, the former royal capital of Montenegro. Addressing a joint press conference, Erdogan said his visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro showed Turkey’s responsibility to the Balkan countries. “We have set a (bilateral trade) target of $ 250 million,” he said. “The presence of the Turkish private sector in Montenegro increases our trade volume. Turkey is among the top 10 countries that invest the most in Montenegro. To date, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has carried out 399 projects and activities in Montenegro with a total value of over € 20 million. Since its inception, the Yunus Emre Turkish Cultural Center has provided Turkish education to 1,686 students. READ MORE: An Ottoman symbol in Sarajevo: the Bascarsija mosque

Official welcoming ceremony of President Erdoan in Montenegrohttps://t.co/fAuXM0Bo5M – Turkish Presidency (@trpresidency) August 28, 2021 The “very important” unity of Bosnia The unity of Bosnia and Herzegovina is very important for Turkey, and it will help overcome disagreements, he said. “During our meetings, we also exchanged views on international developments concerning the Balkans and our countries. We sincerely believe that Montenegro’s accession to the European Union would contribute to peace and prosperity throughout the region. “said Erdogan. “Turkey has a historic responsibility for the Balkans. For this reason, we are carrying out intensive visits to the Balkan countries. Unity in Bosnia is very important for Turkey, and I believe that unity will help to overcome disagreements. “said Erdogan. READ MORE: Turkish Erdogan and Greek Mitsotakis discuss Afghanistan and migration “NATO and the EU should welcome the Balkan countries” Djukanovic said Turkey fully understands the stability deficit in the Western Balkans and the need to overcome this deficit through European and Euro-Atlantic integration processes. “That is why Turkey insists on NATO and EU open doors for the countries of the Western Balkans. President Erdogan and I have agreed that there is real space to improve economic ties, to stimulate foreign trade and investment, ”Djukanovic said. The Turkish leader arrived in Podgorica, the capital of Montenegro on Saturday, the second stop of his mini-tour of two Western Balkan countries. Later, Erdogan is expected to meet Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapic. This is Erdogan’s very first official visit to the Balkan country of around 622,000 people. During face-to-face meetings, bilateral relations will be reviewed and steps discussed for deepening cooperation. Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, was the first stop on Erdogan’s tour on Friday. Erdogan is accompanied by Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Minister of Commerce Mehmet Mus, Director of Communication Fahrettin Altun and Presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin. Source: AA

