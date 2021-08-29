In the footsteps of Bambang Brodjo, former minister who was commissioner of 6 companies at the same time





Loading…

JAKARTA – A number of former ministers and deputy ministers at the time – A number of former ministers and deputy ministers at the time the government of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) , either during the first or second term as a Commissioner in several companies. One of them is Bambang Brodjonegoro Former Minister of Research and Technology Bambang Brodjonegoro has held commissioner positions in several companies. As we know, Bambang was President-Commissioner (Komut) of PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (TLKM). Read also: Sesmenko PMK simultaneously post as Commissioner of Jasa Marga, overview of his duties Later he also became chairman and commissioner of PT Bukalapak.com Tbk (BUKA) and independent commissioner of Astra International Tbk (ASII). In addition, Bambang was also appointed independent commissioner of PT TBS Energi Utama Tbk (TOBA) last July. Recently, Bambang Brodjo was officially appointed independent commissioner of PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (INDF). The issue was decided at the General Meeting of Shareholders (GMS) held on Friday (8/27/2021). Meanwhile, in early July 2021, this academician from the Faculty of Economics and Business of the University of Indonesia (FEB UI) was tasked with serving as the chairman-commissioner of PT Oligo Infrastruktur Indonesia, a company private sector engaged in investment in the infrastructure sector. For more information on the administration of President Joko Widodo and Vice-President Ma’ruf Amin at Advanced Indonesia. Bambang Brodjonegoro was officially inaugurated on October 23, 2019 and removed from office on April 28, 2021 after the merger between the Ministry of Education and Culture and the Ministry of Research and Technology. In the cabinet of President Joko Widodo, Bambang Brodjonegoro was appointed Minister of National Development Planning of Indonesia from July 27, 2016 to October 20, 2019, previously in the same cabinet he was Minister of Finance of the Republic of ‘Indonesia in the office which served from October 27, 2014 to July 27, 2016. While in the United Indonesia II Cabinet, he was Deputy Minister of Finance of the Republic of Indonesia under President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono. He completed his formal studies at Strata 1 level at the Faculty of Economics, University of Indonesia in 1990.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ekbis.sindonews.com/read/524992/34/jejak-bambang-brodjo-mantan-menteri-yang-jabat-komisaris-6-perusahaan-sekaligus-1630159710 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos