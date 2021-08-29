Inside China’s nuclear arsenal as US warns Xi Jinping’s weapon threat could overtake Russia World | New





China’s nuclear weapons could soon overtake Russia’s and create a whole new level of threat, an official warned. The clear message has come as China is rapidly building up its arsenal, as the United States pushes for a nuclear treaty.

US Air Force Lt. Gen. Thomas Bussiere warned that Russia and China lack mechanisms to avoid communication problems and that the growing nuclear stockpile could prove deadly. Lieutenant-General Bussière is the deputy commander of the US Strategic Command, which oversees the country’s nuclear arsenal. He warned that China’s nuclear capability development “can no longer be aligned” with its public demand that it wants to maintain minimal nuclear deterrence. Mr Bussiere said in an online forum: “There is going to be a point, a crossover point, where the number of threats presented by China will exceed the number of threats that Russia currently presents.” Read more: UK’s last evacuation flight leaves – but 150 Britons are left behind

The deputy commander added that China’s threat level depends on a number of factors. This not only means that it is based on the number of Beijing nuclear warheads, but also on how “operational” they are. Mr Bussière explained: “There will be a crossroads, we think, in the next few years.” And he warned that the United States currently has no treaty and does not have a system for dialogue with China on the nuclear weapons issue to “alleviate any misperception or confusion.”

Mr Bussiere also said that in 2020, China tested more ballistic missile capabilities than the rest of the world combined. It comes after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed concern over China’s growing nuclear arsenal during a meeting with foreign ministers from Asian and partner countries in early August. The State Department released a statement after Blinken’s meeting saying the Secretary of State called on China to end “provocative” behavior in the South China Sea and “raised serious concerns about ongoing human rights violations in Tibet, Hong Kong and Xinjiang ”. The statement added: “The secretary also expressed his deep concern over the rapid growth of the PRC. [People’s Republic of China] nuclear arsenal which highlights how Beijing has strayed sharply from its decades-old nuclear strategy based on minimal deterrence. “

Statements from Beijing also said they would be open to discussing nuclear weapons, but only if the United States downsized its own nuclear arsenal to China’s level. Republican MK Mike Turner, a senior member of the House of Commons armed forces subcommittee on strategic forces, said China’s nuclear surge was “unprecedented.” He said it was clear that China was “deploying nuclear weapons to threaten the United States and our allies.” He said China’s refusal to negotiate arms control “should be a source of concern and condemned by all responsible nations.”

A Pentagon report in 2020 estimated China’s nuclear warhead stockpile at around “200 weak.” The report adds that this arsenal is expected to at least double in size as Beijing expands and modernizes its forces. By comparison, analysts said the United States had about 3,800 warheads, and a State Department fact sheet said that as of March 1, 1,357 of them had been deployed. While for Russia, experts estimated in early 2021 that the Kremlin had a stockpile of nearly 4,500 warheads for both long-range use and close-range tactical weapons.

