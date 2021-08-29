Updates from HT: Raut’s ‘sanity’ and ‘yoga’ on Rane and all the latest news | Latest India News





Here are the main news, analysis and opinions of the day. Find out about the latest news and other updates from the Hindustan Times. His mental health is not good; must do yoga: Raut takes another jibe on Rane A day after Union Minister Narayan Rane threatened to expose Shiv Sena following his arrest and release on bail following CM’s remark, Sena MP Sanjay Raut said the The old man’s selfish and vengeful attitude had forced the BJP to back down. Read more… Heavy losses suffered by Taliban in Kapisa as Afghan resistance strikes back The Taliban suffered heavy losses in the Afghan province of Kapisa, as the resistance force led by former vice president Amrullah Saleh gave an appropriate response to the insurgent group. The clashes take place in Sanjan in Kapisa province and in Khost Wa Fereng district in Baghlan. Read more… India will always be at the side of its own people (PM Modi on the Afghan crisis) Despite several challenges, India is evacuating its people from war-torn Afghanistan and will continue to do so, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday as he inaugurated the renovated Jallianwala Bagh memorial via video conference. Read more… CBI makes first arrest in Bengal post-election violence case The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) made its first arrests on Saturday in connection with post-election violence in West Bengal. Two people, including a woman, identified as Bijoy Ghosh and Ashima Ghosh were arrested in Chapra, Nadia district, in connection with the murder of BJP employee Dharma Mondol on May 14, officials confirmed. the CBI. Read more… Foreign direct investment inflows jumped 90% in the first quarter Trade and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday India has the potential to become the world’s manufacturing hub as it has attracted $ 22.53 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first three months of the current fiscal year, an increase of 90% year-on-year. a one-year jump due to several policy reforms aimed at facilitating trade and investment. Read more… NCB raids the home of former Bigg Boss competitor Armaan Kohlis in Mumbai The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is raiding the Mumbai residence of actor and former Bigg Boss competitor Armaan Kohli in connection with an alleged drug case. The raid is underway and is led by NCB Area Director Sameer Wankhede. Read more… England made better decisions: Kohli on India’s defeat Joe Roots England rebounded in the ongoing 5-game test series against India by winning the third game by a set and 76 points at Headingley on Saturday. Speaking of the loss in the post-match presentation, skipper Kohli said his teammates couldn’t resist the pressure from the scoreboard. Read more… This Harry Potter themed Lego set is straight out of a Potterheads dream. To concern The magical world of Hogwarts and its mysterious hallways and stairs is something that intrigues people of all ages. If you are someone who has dreamed of walking the halls of this fictional school of witchcraft and magic, then this video is for you. Look here…

