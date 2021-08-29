Politics
The champion of the peoples; an overwhelming global scourge – Manila Bulletin
PEACEMAKER
Indeed, Senator Manny Pacquiao may have lost the battle, but he won the war. He may not have won the belt, but he remains and will always be the world champion.
Reports have indicated that Manny Pacquiao will receive the World Boxing Association (WBA) Lifetime Champion title, an honor the legendary boxer rightly deserves. After all, he holds the rare distinction of being the first and only eight-time boxing world champion.
With his great accomplishments, Manny Pacquiao has demonstrated to the Filipino people and peoples around the world the indomitable of the human spirit; and the triumph of will and determination.
He not only brought pride and honor to our country, he also gave hope and inspiration to our fellow Filipinos, especially the poor and disadvantaged.
A foreign leader once told this columnist that Manny Pacquiao had to be favored by the gods who lifted him out of obscurity and poverty to become one of the most famous people who ever lived.
Truly, Manny Pacquiao not only captured the hearts of Filipinos, but the admiration of several world leaders.
*****
In our previous column, we mentioned that the ruling Justice and Development Party, or AK Party, of Turkey, led by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, graciously offered to host our 20e foundation anniversary and 11e the General Assembly of ICAPP, the International Conference of Asian Political Parties, to be held in historic Istanbul in October, for which we at ICAPP are very grateful.
However, with the recent spike in COVID-19 cases (especially with the so-called Delta and Lambda variants which medical experts say are more contagious) in the Philippines, Asia and around the world, we, ICAPP, have decided to postpone our meeting until next year, depending on the pandemic situation.
As the founding president of ICAPP and chairman of its Standing Committee (SC), we explained to our 39 member SC members and the AK Party that we cannot take for granted the risks, difficulties and inconveniences involved. to trips abroad amid the raging plague.
Istanbul would have been our first trip abroad since the COVID-19 attack early last year. We last visited Turkey over 10 years ago, when we were Speaker of the House of Representatives.
Turkey is the most important of the nations that emerged from the Ottoman Empire in the aftermath of the First World War. It is a nation created by a heroic people led by a warrior and visionary statesman Mustafa Kemal, to whom his people gave the surname Atatürk, which means Father of the Turks.
Under the leadership of Ataturk (he was President of the Republic from 1923 to 1938), Turkey became the first Muslim country to develop a sense of national identity. With Meiji Japan, Turkey also became the first model of modernization for colonial countries.
Atatürk separated the temporal and spiritual powers in Turkey by abolishing, first, the Ottoman Sultanate, then the Caliphate, establishing a secular and nationalist democracy. Notably, Atatürk gave women the right to participate fully in the public culture of the Turkish nation.
Within a generation, Ataturk’s transitional authoritarianism gave way to multipartyism. The first opposition party came to power peacefully in 1950. Since then, successive governments have strived to strengthen Turkey’s democracy and economy.
Now quite modern politically, economically and culturally, Turkey is a good spokesperson for West Asia in world councils.
Turkey, geographically located between East and West, also bridges the cultural and geopolitical gaps between Europe and Asia. Maybe God created this region of the Turks in this strategic land to connect Asia and Europe.
