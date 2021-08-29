Garut Regency Government Organizes Implementation of West Java Province Vaccination Festival in Garut Regency





Kab. Garut — The Garut Regency Government (Pemdakab) conducted a review of the West Java Province Vaccination Festival at the Garut City SLBN (Extraordinary State School) and SMPN 4 Tarogong Kidul, to which also have assisted the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo and the Governor of West Java Province Ridwan Kamil virtually. Garut Regent Rudy Gunawan and Garut Regency’s Regional Leadership Coordination Forum (Forkopimda) had discussions with President Joko Widodo regarding immunization implementation. “Hello Mr. President, thank you for your advice, of course we are now (PPKM) Level 2, sir, but we have a proposal because we have 1500 vaccinators plus TNI and Polri are almost 2000 (vaccinators), now the vaccine is coming to Garut It’s very minimal sir, so we can actually afford 60,000 per month, we now only have about 25 to 30,000 vaccines (vaccinations per month), “Garut Regent said at the time. a videoconference at SMPN 4 Tarogong Kidul, Garut Regency, Saturday (8/28/2021). He hopes that the distribution of vaccines to Garut Regency can be faster, in order to support the acceleration of vaccination in the region. “You can, sir (speed up vaccination), because we have 67 health centers and now a lot of vaccinators are unemployed (not vaccinating) sir,” he continued. Meanwhile, the governor of West Java, who is colloquially known as Kang Emil, appreciated the lowering of the community activity restriction enforcement (PPKM) status in the Garut regency to level 2. “Garut has been amazing to enter PPKM level 2, please maintain it without lowering your vigilance, I try and pray that Garut Regency can be the first to become PPKM level 1,” said Kang Emi, in a virtual dialogue with Assistant 1 for Government and Welfare Suherman, who was accompanied by the Head of the Village Community Empowerment Service (DPMD) and the Head of the Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) . Emil hopes Garut Regency can become the first district in Java-Bali to be able to enter PPKM Level 1 within the next 7-14 days. “One of them (by the way) level trial, trace, regular increase it, don’t decrease it, then the vaccination will also follow the instructions of the province, so that December can be over, ”he said. Garut Regency Government and Welfare Assistant Suherman told the Governor of West Java that Garut Regency has reached 17,000 immunization targets today. “West Java Level Vaccine Gebyar which is prevalent in all regencies / cities, Garut has received 17,000 vaccine targets and it has been implemented at 28 points, whether in schools, villages, Islamic boarding schools as well as ‘other institutions,’ he said. before the Governor of West Java. , in the village hall of Sukasuka, district of Banyuresmi, regency of Garut. Sukasen Village Chief, Banyuresmi Sub-district, Iwan Ridwan, revealed that the community response was very enthusiastic by participating in the West Java Province Vaccination Festival in his village. “In our country, it has been carried out with 6 vaccinations, so far 3,534 (residents) have been vaccinated, of which additional ones that have not been (counted), at least 800 vaccinations are now carried out,” he said. he concluded. Tweeter

