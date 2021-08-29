Addison Rae’s quote about not supporting Donald Trump put an end to the rumors





If you remember those rumors that Addison Rae was a Trump supporter, listen up, because she is finally setting the record straight. The influencer recently explained the situation that sparked all the buzz online, and she said it wasn’t what everyone assumed. The TikToker sat down for an interview with the Los Angeles Times on Friday, August 27, and Addison Raes’ quote about not supporting Donald Trump seems to clarify matters.

Rae has a lot going on, like the release of Netflix Hes All That and being one of the highest paying TikTokers to date. But as the social media star continues to work hard, there have been rumors that she is secretly supporting Trump. Although Rae largely refrained from giving political opinions, the rumors weren’t ~ totally ~ new as the issue has arisen in the past. However, this time it was due to a video which showed her introducing herself to the former president in mid-July 2021. The video was captured during a UFC 264 fight and it showed Rae approaching Trump for Introduce yourself, shake his hand and say, well, nice to meet you. The clip has led some to believe Rae was a fan of the controversial politician. However, Rae told the publication that her meeting did not mean that she supported his political positions. I mean, I don’t support Trump, she said.

The social media star continued, And if anyone does, it’s their opinion, and I respect everyone’s opinion, for each their own. But it’s very rare that you meet a former president, and I think most people could agree with me on that. It’s very rare, Rae continued.

Although Rae says she’s not a partisan, introducing herself to people comes naturally to her. I consider myself to be a nice person, and so showing up doesn’t mean that I support everything a person respects tolerates, she concluded.

When the July video hit the internet, it went viral, showing the star doing everything possible to approach Trump to introduce himself. Hi, she said. I am Addison. Nice to meet you, I must say hello to you.

Due to the video, many fans have expressed disappointment and confusion over Raes’ introduction, given that Shed has previously stated that she has not supported him in the past.

Previously, in September 2020, some commentators had started calling Rae for apparently being a Republican, an accusation that started because people believed they spotted a Trump flag in his bedroom. Turns out the flag wasn’t what people thought, and she denied being a Republican voter.

While Raes’ choice to head to Trump is a bit bizarre, she literally appeared out of nowhere from the stands, it seems she has finally clarified these rumors.

