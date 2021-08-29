Manish Tewari | The race for rare earth metals: how India lost it to China

China currently controls nearly 90% of the world’s rare earth mining and refining and is the foundation of its global supply chain

Rare Earth Elements (REEs) are an ace in China’s hand, a Global Times headline read in 2019. China currently controls nearly 90% of the world’s rare earth mining and refining and constitutes the foundation of its global supply chain.

China’s dominance of the rare earth industry is the result of a reckless and destructive green campaign to cut costs, and a long-term strategic plan involving more than 20 years of precise planning by the Chinese state. . Such is the strategic importance attached to rare earths that President Xi Jinping has made a habit of flexing China’s trade muscle by frequently visiting the Rare Earths Hub, mining sites and factories.

But why are rare earths so important? Rare earths, a collection of 17 almost indistinguishable lustrous silvery white soft heavy metals, are present in almost everything we use, from processors and advanced alloys to electric vehicles, consumer electronics and industrial machinery. . In addition, they are extremely crucial for various weapon systems, including missile navigation and sensor systems.

Therefore, China is fully aware of the strategic importance of its position. He never hesitated to use mercenary tactics to tow others. Thanks to financial and ecological subsidies, the Chinese rare earth industry has succeeded in lowering world prices and forced the closure of several mines around the world, including that of Mountain Pass in the United States. Today, reports suggest that China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology is fine-tuning a rare earth weapons strategy.

For conventional skeptics, it would be hard to believe that this is anything more than an empty threat, but it is. One need only remember Senkaku’s clash with Japan in 2010. China (which then controlled 97% of the market) imposed rare earth export quotas and stopped all deliveries to Japan, so that the Most of the prices of RE metals and oxides have seen a thousand percent increase. In less than two months, the Japanese electronics industry was brought to its knees and a Japanese delegation had to be sent to Beijing.

While China has around 36% of the world’s REE deposits and other countries including Brazil, Russia and Myanmar also have significant rare earth deposits, it would be difficult to decouple from its dependence. short term. The US depends on China for 80% of its rare earth needs while the EU gets 98% of its supply from China. This, combined with China’s growing assertion in the Indian Ocean region (an area rich in rare earth deposits) where state-backed Chinese private companies have actively secured mineral sand mining concessions, constitutes a very real threat to the global supply dominated by China. chain.

Back home, India, which has the fifth largest deposit of rare earths in the world, imports much of its goods from China. Our production capacity is severely limited. In fact, despite having more ore than the United States, India only mined 3,000 tonnes of rare earths in 2020, while the Western nation mined 38,000 tonnes.

In addition, the little RTE that we produce falls very low in the value chain, as we mainly do the upstream processing (extraction and purification). The most profitable activities related to rare earths occur in countries that have downstream industries that use them to manufacture profitable end products, such as consumer electronics. This becomes important with the growing risk of China restricting exports of these products to India.

In the growing global consensus for clean energy (which will require batteries with rare earths as critical components) and demands for diverse supply chains for essential minerals, there is no better time to look forward to it. India to use its large deposits of rare earth elements.

To begin with, as some think tanks also suggest, we need to create a new Department for Rare Earths (DRE), which would play the role of regulator and facilitator for businesses in this space. Currently, mining and processing is largely concentrated in the hands of IREL (India) Limited, a PSU under the Department of Atomic Energy. Its progress and ability to produce rare earths, while slowly increasing, is far from comparable to international ETR conglomerates given that its primary focus is the production of raw materials such as thorium and uranium for the industry. nuclear power from India.

The DRE will then look into the deregulation of this sector and will also promote R&D in the field. Its sole focus will be to increase India’s production of ETRs and make India part of the global supply chain. To this end, the supervision of IREL should also be moved from the Directorate of Atomic Energy (DEA) to DRE, and its primary mission should shift from atomic minerals to rare earths.

It is also necessary to consider introducing more actors into the value chain and opening it up to investment. While private investments alone may not be enough for upstream processing which requires a huge amount of capital investment and public funding. These are the downstream processes where a public-private approach can help attract investment and buyers as more efficient processes are put in place.

Second, we must counter the tactics used by Beijing to prevent any non-Chinese mining from reaching feasibility. Indirect ecological subsidies from the Chinese state can only be offset if the rare earths can be recovered as a by-product of industrial activity. The greatest global opportunity of this kind exists in the Indian Ocean region. Geologically, the entire region around the IOR is rich in rare earths formed by millions of years of natural concentration processes. The production of ETR from these mineral sands is cheap as it is a by-product of industrial mining and can easily compete with China’s subsidized ETR production even without any major subsidies.

Third, and most importantly, we need to integrate QUAD. The US-China geopolitical rivalry followed by the global pandemic helped rule out shocks on the supply side of the system. QUAD nations must devise strategies to blunt the effectiveness of coercive Chinese economic policies. If they can collaborate along the chain, from production to consumption, their influence in the critical sector will increase.

India needs to act fast and it needs to act fast before it misses the bus. We strive to search overseas even with 6.9 million tons of rare earth metals. There is a need to develop a long-term strategic vision for rare earths, and a good place to start would be to look at it from the point of view of Deng Xiaoping, who said in 1992 that the Middle East has oil; China has rare earths.

