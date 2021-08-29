Tura MP writes to Prime Minister Modi to express his opposition to the Center’s palm plantation mission in the northeast





SHILLONG: Lok Sabha MP from Tura Agatha Sangma wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing her opposition to the “unilateral” imposition of the National Mission on Edible Palm Oil (NMEO-OP) program on the people of the North East region (NER). Expressing concern that the palm plantation denies large tracts of land of its forest cover and the subsequent loss of habitat for endangered wildlife, Sangma, in the letter, called on the prime minister to have more consultation. broad with all stakeholders before moving forward with the decision. The concern is generated when one takes a look into the smallest details of the program. The selected planting areas are the NER and the Andaman Islands – both of which are biodiversity hotspots and ecologically fragile, she said. The deputy from Tura said that the palm tree is not an endemic plant species of NER and that the large-scale adoption of an alien plant species, which is water intensive harvesting, will create an irreparable ecological imbalance and will deform the water table. Referring to the socio-cultural issue, she said that the northeast, although sparsely populated than the rest of India, is dotted with many ethnic tribes with their cultural heritage and practices. “Land ownership is a central element of any tribal society which is also tied to identity, in many cases it is community ownership,” she added. Widespread planting for commercial purposes in all possibilities will detach the tribe member from his precious possession of land and wreak havoc on the social fabric, Sangma observed. Notably, a series of meetings are organized between the Minister of Development of the North East Region (DoNER), G Kishan Reddy, and other Union ministers on the development of the agro-horticultural sector in the North East , and the NMEO-OP program is one of the main topics of discussion. Previously, the Union Cabinet had approved a plan under the auspices of NMEO-OP (National Edible Palm Oil Mission) and allocated Rs 11,040 crore for this purpose, to reduce imports of edible oil and reduce the respective bill. (Edited by Ibankyntiew Mawrie) TNT-The Northeast Today is now on WhatsApp: CLICK HERE to receive more updates on your phone. ALSO LOOK:

